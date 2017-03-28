WHERE & WHEN TO RIDE IN THE USA, MIDEAST!

Headline News

Do you like to ride at a quick pace across a good selection of fun trails? Well then, you’d enjoy the Mideast Hare Scrambles Series. They have classes for both quads and UTVs. These events take place in the North and South Carolina areas. Check out the schedule below to see where and when they happen. Even if you haven’t done a Hare Scrambles race before don’t worry, because they have a class for first year riders just like you. From what the Dirt Wheels crew has heard, everyone at these events are very friendly and go to extra effort to help out first-time entries. At least you can go watch an event and see what it’s all about. You’ll wind up gaining some new riding buddies.

ME 3

MIDEAST UTV/ATV HARE SCRAMBLES
1. Feb. 25-26……………………………… Gaston, SC*

2. Mar. 18-19…………………………Morganton, NC*

3. Apr. 1-2 ……………………………….Woodruff, NC*

4. Apr. 15………………………………. Morganton, NC

5. Apr. 29-30 ………………………… Winnsboro, SC*

6. May 20-21 ……………………………. Boonville, NC

7. June 3-4………………………………….Shelby, SC*

8. June 17-18 …………………………………Union, SC

9. Aug. 19-20…………………………Morganton, NC*

10. Aug. 26-27……………………………. Laurens, SC

11. Sept. 16-17 ………………………….Sanford, NC*

12. Sept. 30-Oct. 1……………………Woodruff, SC*

13. Oct. 14-15 …………………………Yadkinville, NC

14. Oct. 21-22 …………………………… Laurens, SC*

15. Nov. 4-5 ……………………………. Chestnut, SC*

16. Nov. 18-19 …………………………….Hickory, NC

*UTVs race Saturday at these rounds
Contact ……………………. www.mideastracing.com

Class information for the Mid East Hare Scramble Series:

Youth Quad Race: MUST HAVE A PARENT OR LEGAL GUARDIAN TO SIGN ALL RELEASES AT THE TRACK!!!!

Race time is 11:00 a.m. Saturday. The race is one hour . Entry fee for the riders is $20. Ages of riders for this event must be 8-15 years old.

CLASSES: (All machines in this race must be less than 90cc)

Super Mini …..ages 12-15                      Stock Class…..ages12-15            Girls ……….ages 5-15

Jr. Mini Class…………………..ages 5-11           Trailriders  (stock)  ……….5-15

Quad Race: NO ONE UNDER THE AGE OF 16 CAN RACE AN ATV. IF UNDER THE AGE 18, MUST HAVE A PARENT OR LEGAL GUARDIAN TO SIGN ALL RELEASES AT THE TRACK!!!!

Race time is 1:00 p.m. Saturday  The race is  2 hours.   Entry fee is $30.00. In the Pro Class, entry

Fee is $50.00   AA fee entry is $40 with pay back.

CLASSES:

Pro   AA   A   Vet A (30+)   Women      Senior (40+)  Super Senior (45+)    Masters (50+)

Silver Masters (55+)    B 16-24    B 25+   Vet B (30+)  C 16-24   C 25+  Vet C (30+)   Unlimited Sportsman (no points)   Trailriders (first year racer  No points)

UTV Race:  NO ONE UNDER THE AGE OF 16 CAN RACE OR BE PASSENGER IN A UTV.  IF UNDER THE AGE OF 18, MUST HAVE PARENT OR LEGAL GUARDIAN TO SIGN ALL RELEASES AT THE TRACK!!

Race time is 3:30 p.m.  Saturday.  The race is 45 minutes.  Entry fee is $60 per unit.  Pro $100 per unit

UTV can be no wider than 66″ and must have fire extinguisher mounted on board.

CLASSES:

Pro     801 cc and up     0 cc up to 801cc

