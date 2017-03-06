MACHINES FROM THE FUTURE

An open letter to Epsilon Eridani b By Ron Lawson

I’m not the greatest authority on geography and I know it. Still, I was a little mystified when we got a subscription request from a place called Epsilon Eridani b. I had never heard of it. No street number, no zip code. I’m sure the post office would laugh at our subscription label. What made it even more confusing was the note: “Loved the test on the new Kawasaki Tecate. Keep up the good work.”

Frankly, I didn’t even know that Kawasaki had revived the Tecate name, and I certainly didn’t remember doing a test on it. Last thing I knew, the Tecate was a liquid-cooled three-wheeler from the early ‘80s—hey, wait a minute.

Me: “Hey, Siri, where is Epsilon Eridani b?”

Siri: “Wikipedia reports that Epsilon Eridani b is a planet in orbit around a dwarf star in the constellation Eridanus, 10.5 light years from Earth.”

Now that makes perfect sense. At the speed of light, that Tecate test from 1984 took over 10 years to get there. The subscription request made it back in another 10 years, and when the U.S. Post Office got involved, it took another 13 years to get across town. No wonder they were a little out of date. In 1984 Dirt Wheels was a new magazine providing tests and reports on the latest hardware to arrive in the off-road recreation area. Three-wheelers were undergoing a massive evolutionary process, becoming more powerful and more sophisticated each year. I’m actually old enough to remember those times, and one of the best things about machines like the Tecate was that they weren’t easy to ride. To get through a turn quickly, you had to commit early and be aggressive. Nothing was as satisfying as a perfectly executed turn on a good racing machine from that era.

I’m sure I’ll owe the Eridanians an apology about the subscription. This might even be the next issue they see. Imagine how confused they’ll be. First, they’ll see the new logo. Then they’ll click on the interior pages (most advanced civilizations prefer the digital edition) and see photos of RZRs, Wildcats and Mavericks. What a shocker! Without access to any of the issues between this one and the one from 1984, they’ll probably think that the Earth was invaded, our civilization was demolished and all our great three-wheeled technological marvels were lost to the ages. I would guess they’d be angry. The interstellar counter-invasion will be here by the year 2038.

So, here’s a little catch-up to fill in the Eridanians, as well as any other advanced alien civilizations that are jacked up about the changes in earthly off-road recreation. Relax. Everything is fine. The changing emphasis that you’ve noticed in Dirt Wheels is a reflection of what’s going on in the off-road world. It’s growing. Before 1984, three-wheelers and motorcycles were pretty much all we had. Then four-wheelers came. We resisted that at first, but in the long run they were accepted, and they joined the off-road community. Just between you aliens and me, four-wheel ATVs can go places and do things that we never dreamed were possible in ‘84. And if you want to see something really good, search YouTube for some slow-mo clips of Chad Wienen on a motocross course. Amazing. Truly amazing. We had a lot of fun through the 2000s, and we still are.

But just so you know, we have a few issues, we earth people. We don’t like being alone. We tend to group, and we’ve been known to raise families. Somewhere in the early 21st century we figured out a way we could take friends and family along for the ride. We invented UTVs and, more importantly, passenger seats. Before that, it was hard to get anyone to even listen to the post-ride stories and accounts. Now they see it all firsthand. A modern UTV brings everyone together in a way that a couch and a TV set never could. The best part is that they didn’t replace ATVs; they just joined in. That’s what you’re seeing in Dirt Wheels. As the off-road community grows to include more people, more machines and more activities, so do we. Frankly, with everything that’s happened here on Earth recently, the changes in the off-road recreation are the least surprising and the least world-shaking.

Wait till I tell you who the President is….