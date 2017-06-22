THE STATUS LADDER OF OFF-ROADING

–The stages of life, as expressed in grind ratio, By Ron Lawson —

There are a number of ways that people gauge their position in life. Most are meaningless. Some people look at bank statements, others look at their house, their car or their job. These measures, presumably, will reflect some degree of affluence and status, but bank balances are fleeting, houses can be leveraged and jobs come and go. I’ve found that the most meaningful measurement is the grind ratio. This is time spent in the dirt having fun versus time spent getting ready beforehand and cleaning up afterward. The total amount of time devoted to off-road recreation varies and doesn’t necessarily play into the formula; this is about how that time is divided up. You would think that as you climb the social ladder this ratio would improve, where you get to spend more time playing and less time working. Not so. The five stages of life clearly show that the fun-to-work ratio goes backwards as you graduate to higher levels.

Stage one—6:1 Grind ratio, ages 14 and under

Even though this stage is the lowest on life’s status ladder, it has the most satisfying mix of work and fun. Your primary mode of recreation might be a bicycle, but if you’re very lucky, there might be a motorcycle or ATV in the plan. Chances are these machines are maintained by dad. On a designated riding day, your most difficult task is getting out of bed. You might have to help load up, but if you’re slow and stupid enough, you get relieved of that task. Then there’s a day of uninterrupted riding, eating and goofing off. At the end of it all, you might be asked to help unload and clean up, but in the end, someone else will probably end up redoing everything you mess up. You spend the rest of your life trying to get back to this ratio of work-to-play.

Stage two—3:1 Grind ratio, ages 15 to 18

Somewhere in this period, the work required increases. This is due to three different factors. First, your machine, say a TRX450R or something, is more sophisticated and requires more attention. Second, Mom and Dad are tired of cleaning up after you. Third, you start venturing off with your friends rather than with your family. You still enjoy a disproportionately high ratio of play because it’s in a nature of a teenager to build up work debt. You’re not prepping your machine the way you should, and it probably doesn’t get washed. Ever. There are some of you now thinking, “Not me, I worked my butt off.” No. I’ve talked to your parents; they remember it differently.

Stage three—1:1 Grind ratio, ages 19 to 30

At this point life gets in the way of fun. Your ATV, or maybe even your UTV, is a little lonely, but you try to use it as much as time allows. When the opportunity arises, you hook up the trailer and go out for an epic adventure. You can’t spend very much time working on the machine, the trailer or the gear, and, as a result, you have a lot of downtime, saving up for repairs.

Stage four—1:3 Grind ratio, ages 31 to 40

Now you’re in a hectic part of life. You have a UTV on the trailer for you and your spouse, and there’s just enough room in the back of the truck for a Raptor 90 that the kids can share. All the machines are in good shape simply because they aren’t used that hard or that often. The toughest part is getting the kids out of bed. At first it seems like this part of life will last forever; in truth, it’s amazingly short.

Stage five—1:6 Grind ratio, ages 41 and up

With any luck, you have something with a turbocharger and enormous wheels. Just washing it requires days of work. Your kids are now capable of breaking anything in half within minutes of arriving in the dirt. They aren’t, however, capable of fixing anything, helping load up or clean up. In fact, it’s more work to get them to work than it is to do it yourself. Congratulations, you’ve graduated to the highest status in life. Enjoy it while you can.