ATV motocross pro rider Joel Hetrick and dirt bike motocross pro rider Ken Roczen go head to head at the legendary Redbud Motocross track in 2015. The two GoPro video’s are not sped up and their lap times seem very similar! Pretty awesome riding from both riders if you ask us!

Edit: Turner Racing

Joel’s GoPro edit: Ripitupfilms

Ken’s video edit: GoPro