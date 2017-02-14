World’s First Flying UTV!

GO ANYWHERE!

Shreveport Louisiana (2/13/17): SkyRunner, LLC manufacturer of the SkyRunner vehicle is elevating the off-road industry to new heights. The dual purpose, FAA approved off-road aircraft combines the thrill of a side by side with the unparalleled freedom of an aircraft.

Featuring a unique dual engine powertrain, a trusted Polaris ProStar 1000 engine powers the ground system while a Rotax 914 UL light-sport aircraft engine enables SkyRunner to take flight. Using the latest ram-air parafoil wing technology, renowned for its safety due to inherent stability, control and resistance to stalls, SkyRunner can reach air speeds of 40mph for a distance of 120 nautical miles. When not in use, the wing conveniently folds snugly into a bag that rides behind the rear passenger.

SkyRunner’s hybrid composite chassis, carbon fiber body paneling and fighter jet inspired cockpit is like something out of a James Bond movie, but this ultimate adventure vehicle isn’t afraid to get dirty. Maxxis Bighorn tires supply the traction and FOX Piggyback shocks are ready to tame any off-road terrain. When you’re ready to bug out, there’s no need to look for an asphalt runway. SkyRunner can take flight with just 450 feet of terra firma.

“We set out to build the ultimate adventure vehicle but have since discovered it fills tremendous gaps as a tool,” said SkyRunner CEO Stewart Hamel. “Designed initially as a toy, the market has translated SkyRunner to be a low cost, high utility multimodal tool for ranchers, law enforcement, boarder security, and even department of defense agencies. With operating costs of approximately $50 an hour, SkyRunner will take you places no pickup truck or UTV can go and at a fraction of the cost of a helicopter.”

In 2016, The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded SkyRunner the coveted Special Light-Sport Aircraft classification. Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) are targeted to recreational pilots who primarily fly for fun. LSA’s are designed to be affordable and easy to operate. SkyRunner is factory built and a ready-to-fly aircraft. An off-road enthusiast can earn a Sport Pilot’s license in 8 days and just 12 hours of flight training (weather permitting). Sport pilots can legally and safely use 98 percent of US airspace without having to talk to air traffic controllers (ATC). No Airports are required with SkyRunner.

SkyRunner retails for $139,000 and is available today for purchase from the factory direct. http://www.flyskyrunner.com/ buy-now A network of SkyRunner Authorized Dealers will be in place in the south and southwest, within the year.

SkyRunner will be on display at a host of events around the country in 2017 and interested persons can contact SkyRunner about a test flight by visiting their website at www.FlySkyRunner.com. Keep up with SkyRunner on social media by following @FlySkyRunner on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and see the SkyRunner in action at http://www.flyskyrunner.com/ videos/

About SkyRunner