Headline News
DIRT WHEELS WEEKEND – Race Reports (January 26, 2017 11:44 am)
KAWASAKI’S BIG V-TWIN SPORT QUAD (January 26, 2017 11:34 am)
PRODUCT EVALUATION: SPY OPTICS OMEN GOGGLE (January 25, 2017 3:15 pm)
TEXTRON PURCHASES BAD BOY & ARCTIC CAT (January 25, 2017 12:58 pm)
BUYER’S GUIDE: 2017 Sport ATVs (January 25, 2017 8:08 am)

PRODUCT EVALUATION: SPY OPTICS OMEN GOGGLE

goggles_1
January 25, 2017
Comments off
86 Views
Product Tests

See better, ride better By the staff of Dirt Wheels

Safety is important, and any Dirt Wheels staff member will tell you that having clear vision is safe. Spy Optics has been part of the off-road industry creating goggles for a long time. Spy’s recently released Jersey line of eyewear looked good, so we got our hands on the Omen goggle in a yellow-and-black color scheme. This goggle ranges between $85–$95 and comes with some extras in the box, which helps make them worth the price.

 

You can get the Spy Omen goggle in 10 different color options to help match your gear, and the goggle has built-in tear-off posts.
You can get the Spy Omen goggle in 10 different color options to help match your gear, and the goggle has built-in tear-off posts.

 

CONSTRUCTION

Spy’s Omen goggle is one very comfortable piece of equipment that seats well to your face. The frame is made of durable, flexible polyurethane, and there are tear-off posts built into the frame and the lens. Spy uses patented Quad-Layer Isotron face foam that keeps dust out pretty well and contours to your face for a good fit. There is a moisture-wicking layer that Spy calls Dri-Force, which helps keep sweat out of your eyes. We found that sweat can still get past that layer, but that will happen with most goggles on the market. The goggle strap has a silicone rib to keep it from sliding down your helmet, and the frame design allows the Omen to fit in virtually every moto helmet on the market and still provides a large field of vision. The Omen goggle in the color scheme of Jersey Yellow has a smoked lens with a red spectra reflective material on the outside of it. When looking through the lens, you only see a light tint through it. The lens is also 100-percent UV-protective, which is a great form of protection for your eyes.

 

There is a triple-layer foam that is glued to the frame of the Omen. It has moisture-wicking technology built into it.
There is a triple-layer foam that is glued to the frame of the Omen. It has moisture-wicking technology built into it.

 

TESTING

The first time our testers put the goggle on, they enjoyed how well the Omen fit. Upon riding with it, the ventilation was the next best feature. When it is humid outside, the goggle performs well and ventilates out heat and moisture, even at slower speeds. The field of view is large, and that lets you see well when you ride. The Omen comes with a set of tear-offs in the box and a nose guard. When racing or riding close behind another rider, getting a face full of roost isn’t as bad when you have a nose guard. Any rider who has gotten their nose sprayed with dirt understands how irritating it can be. The tear-offs are easy to use and let you keep riding longer with clear vision. You can purchase tear-offs for as little as $12 for a pack of 10. You can also purchase Spy’s Clear View Roll-Off system for $61. Spy Optics has a great lineup of goggles to choose from, with different styles and many color options. The Omen has 10 different color options, so you can get a goggle that matches your gear. If you want to find out more about their products, head to www.spyoptics.com or call (855) 655-8980.

Related Article

helmet_1

GEAR GRINDER: SCORPION EXO-AT950 HELMET

Jan 19, 2017Comments off274 Views

Perfect head protection for a UTV By the staff of Dirt Wheels The styles of helmets worn in UTVs are changing every year. In the early days

alipinestars_1

GEAR GRINDER: ALPINESTARS T...

A-stars’ all-star gear By the staff of Dirt Wheels

Jan 12, 2017
The STIs work very well in all types of terrain. They roll smoothly and track very predictably in the sand. Bump absorption is great, and so is puncture resistance.

TUESDAY TREAD: STI CHICANE ...

A NEW TIRE FOR PERFORMANCE UTVS The UTV tire

Jan 03, 2017
No matter what type of terrain you ride, these boots are worth every penny. They are very protective and equally as comfortable.

GEAR GRINDER: AXO A2 BOOTS

Year-long performance test By the staff of Dirt Wheels   The

Dec 29, 2016

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.