PRODUCT EVALUATION: SPY OPTICS OMEN GOGGLE

See better, ride better By the staff of Dirt Wheels

Safety is important, and any Dirt Wheels staff member will tell you that having clear vision is safe. Spy Optics has been part of the off-road industry creating goggles for a long time. Spy’s recently released Jersey line of eyewear looked good, so we got our hands on the Omen goggle in a yellow-and-black color scheme. This goggle ranges between $85–$95 and comes with some extras in the box, which helps make them worth the price.

CONSTRUCTION

Spy’s Omen goggle is one very comfortable piece of equipment that seats well to your face. The frame is made of durable, flexible polyurethane, and there are tear-off posts built into the frame and the lens. Spy uses patented Quad-Layer Isotron face foam that keeps dust out pretty well and contours to your face for a good fit. There is a moisture-wicking layer that Spy calls Dri-Force, which helps keep sweat out of your eyes. We found that sweat can still get past that layer, but that will happen with most goggles on the market. The goggle strap has a silicone rib to keep it from sliding down your helmet, and the frame design allows the Omen to fit in virtually every moto helmet on the market and still provides a large field of vision. The Omen goggle in the color scheme of Jersey Yellow has a smoked lens with a red spectra reflective material on the outside of it. When looking through the lens, you only see a light tint through it. The lens is also 100-percent UV-protective, which is a great form of protection for your eyes.

TESTING

The first time our testers put the goggle on, they enjoyed how well the Omen fit. Upon riding with it, the ventilation was the next best feature. When it is humid outside, the goggle performs well and ventilates out heat and moisture, even at slower speeds. The field of view is large, and that lets you see well when you ride. The Omen comes with a set of tear-offs in the box and a nose guard. When racing or riding close behind another rider, getting a face full of roost isn’t as bad when you have a nose guard. Any rider who has gotten their nose sprayed with dirt understands how irritating it can be. The tear-offs are easy to use and let you keep riding longer with clear vision. You can purchase tear-offs for as little as $12 for a pack of 10. You can also purchase Spy’s Clear View Roll-Off system for $61. Spy Optics has a great lineup of goggles to choose from, with different styles and many color options. The Omen has 10 different color options, so you can get a goggle that matches your gear. If you want to find out more about their products, head to www.spyoptics.com or call (855) 655-8980.