ATV ACCESSORIES: HANDLEBAR BUYER'S GUIDE (March 15, 2017 6:14 am)
NEW 31-INCH STI CHICANE RX TIRES! (March 14, 2017 1:21 pm)
A new alternative to goggles! (March 14, 2017 11:18 am)
MX vs. ATV ENCORE 2017 VIDEO GAME! (March 14, 2017 10:58 am)
ATV TEST: HONDA RANCHER 4×4 AUTO DCT IRS EPS (March 14, 2017 6:18 am)

MX vs. ATV ENCORE 2017 VIDEO GAME!

mx vs atv 1
March 14, 2017
Race your buddies or 60 professional dirt bike and ATV racers! MX vs. ATV Encore Track Edition features 16 of the 17 AMA Supercross 2017 tracks and totals more than 30 tracks, including Straight Rhythm, for PS4, XBox One and PC gamers. It also features new modes of play, new HD ATVs/bikes and riders, improved physics and remastered sounds for up to 12 players. At Anaheim 1 SX we got to see former Supercross East champion Stephane Roncada ripping up the track on-screen before watching the actual timed practice, and Roncada was part of the game design team. THQ Nordic also does the “track map” segment of televised coverage of each SX round on Fox Sports.

mx vs atv 2

MX vs. ATV is in its 12th year of release.The MX vs. ATV Encore Track Edition retails for $39.99 and is available for PS4, XBox One and PC.

mx vs atv 1

ATV ACCESSORIES: HANDLEBAR BUYER'S GUIDE

Get a handle on the best ATV handlebars By the staff of Dirt Wheels In the world of ATVs, there is a menagerie of handlebars to choose from.

NEW 31-INCH STI CHICANE RX TIRES!

A new alternative to goggles!

While changing technology has provided improvements in goggles over

ATV TEST: HONDA RANCHER 4&...

The most decked-out Rancher around By the staff of Dirt Wheels

