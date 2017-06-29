Team UXC Puts Scrambler on Top of Box at GNCC Snowshoe

Trantham takes 4×4 Pro win, Widdicombe gets first 4×4 Senior win

Team UXC has historically done well at the GNCC Snowshoe, WV race, and this year the team took home two wins for the Polaris Scrambler. Kevin Trantham, on his No. 206 Scrambler XP 1000, took the top spot in the 4×4 Pro class for his first win of the season. Trantham and a fellow racer swapped the lead throughout the race until the last lap where Trantham had an opportunity to take the lead for the win.

Graham Widdicombe, also part of Team UXC, won the Senior 4×4 class for his first-ever win. He is the first British racer to win a GNCC race on a 4×4 ATV. The next GNCC race is the John Penton in Millfield, Ohio, on July 8.

