Team UXC Puts Scrambler on Top of Box at GNCC Snowshoe

June 29, 2017
Trantham takes 4×4 Pro win, Widdicombe gets first 4×4 Senior win

Team UXC has historically done well at the GNCC Snowshoe, WV race, and this year the team took home two wins for the Polaris Scrambler. Kevin Trantham, on his No. 206 Scrambler XP 1000, took the top spot in the 4×4 Pro class for his first win of the season. Trantham and a fellow racer swapped the lead throughout the race until the last lap where Trantham had an opportunity to take the lead for the win.

Graham Widdicombe, also part of Team UXC, won the Senior 4×4 class for his first-ever win. He is the first British racer to win a GNCC race on a 4×4 ATV. The next GNCC race is the John Penton in Millfield, Ohio, on July 8.

Team UXC is sponsored by Polaris, Airdam, Alco Cleaners, All Balls Racing, Bair’s Powersports, Big Gun Exhaust, Carbo Rocket, Carmichael Training Systems, Cool-It Thermo Tech, Custom Axis Shocks, Dirt Works Motorsports, DP Brakes, Evans Cooling, FPS Racing, Fasst Company, Fly Racing, Hilliard, K&N Filters, Leatt, Maxxis Tires, Motion Pro, Ogio, OMF Wheels, Polaris Engineered Lubricants, Polaris Power Generators, Quad Logic, Quad Logic, RCV Performance, RT Pro, Ricochet Off-Road Armor, Rigid Industries, Rox Speed FX, Securadyne Systems, Scott Goggles, Spider Grips, SSI Decals, STM Powersports, TEAM, Teixeira Technology, Tire Balls.

