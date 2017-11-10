Dirt Wheels Table Of Contents November 2017

Headline News
November 10, 2017
ON THE COVER: Polaris released their 2018 lineup, which includes the Scrambler 1000 and the Polaris RZR XP Turbo Dynamix with self-adjusting Fox shocks.

MACHINES

  • FIRST TEST: 2018 POLARIS RZR DYNAMIX
    Advanced suspension and handling
  • 2018 POLARIS’
    New models and more
  • ALL-NEW 2018 YAMAHA KODIAK 450
    A great mid-class 4×4
  • 1000cc STREET QUADS
    Lonestar Racing high-powered ATVs
  • 2018 ARGOs
    All-new 4×4 quads and more
  • BUDGET-BUILT TRX450R
    Moose Racing Honda project
  • HIGH-PERFORMANCE UTV BUILDS
    Kombustion Motorsports goes all out

FEATURES

  • HOW-TO: ADJUST YOUR CAMBER
    Improve the handling of your ATV/UTV
  • WORK GLOVE BUYER’S GUIDE
    Great UTV driving gloves as well
  • HOW-TO: PREP YOUR UTV FOR THE TRAIL
    Facts you need to know

PRODUCTS

  • RACE DRIVEN CYCLONE HELMET
    Low cost, great features
  • ITP MX TIRES & WHEELS
    Traction for the track
  • K&N RZR AIR FILTER
    Reusable filter with more flow
  • RYNOSTAND
    Making work easier
  • BAJA DESIGNS LED LIGHT BAR
    Brighten up the night
  • TWIN AIR FUEL FILTER
    Protect your engine from harm

 

