Dirt Wheels Table Of Contents November 2017

MACHINES
- FIRST TEST: 2018 POLARIS RZR DYNAMIX
Advanced suspension and handling
- 2018 POLARIS’
New models and more
- ALL-NEW 2018 YAMAHA KODIAK 450
A great mid-class 4×4
- 1000cc STREET QUADS
Lonestar Racing high-powered ATVs
- 2018 ARGOs
All-new 4×4 quads and more
- BUDGET-BUILT TRX450R
Moose Racing Honda project
- HIGH-PERFORMANCE UTV BUILDS
Kombustion Motorsports goes all out
FEATURES
- HOW-TO: ADJUST YOUR CAMBER
Improve the handling of your ATV/UTV
- WORK GLOVE BUYER’S GUIDE
Great UTV driving gloves as well
- HOW-TO: PREP YOUR UTV FOR THE TRAIL
Facts you need to know
PRODUCTS
- RACE DRIVEN CYCLONE HELMET
Low cost, great features
- ITP MX TIRES & WHEELS
Traction for the track
- K&N RZR AIR FILTER
Reusable filter with more flow
- RYNOSTAND
Making work easier
- BAJA DESIGNS LED LIGHT BAR
Brighten up the night
- TWIN AIR FUEL FILTER
Protect your engine from harm