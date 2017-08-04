TABLE OF CONTENTS AUGUST 2017

MACHINES
- PROJECT DUNCAN RACING YXZ1000R
- Building a better trail machine
- FIRST TEST: 2017 POLARIS SPORTSMAN 570 SP
- One of the best-selling ATVs in its class
- PROJECT LSR CAN-AM MAVERICK X3
- Made to win in the desert
- PROJECT TRX450R SPACE RACER
- Upgrade your ATV to race
- PROJECT SARA PRICE RZR
- A fast female in a fun UTV
FEATURES
- TWO-SEAT VS. FOUR-SEAT UTV The right ride for you
- HOW-TO: INSTALL A UTV SEAT Simpson Racing helps out
- HOW-TO: CHOOSE SUSPENSION UPGRADES Upkeep and improvements
- BUYER’S GUIDE: UTV MIRRORS The best mirrors on the market
PRODUCTS
- FXR CORE MX GOGGLE The importance of clear vision
- FUEL WHEELS & TIRES More grip and style
- ITP SAND TIRES & WHEELS Insane traction in the dunes
- NELSON-RIGG UTV STORAGE Keep all your items organized