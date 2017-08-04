Headline News
TABLE OF CONTENTS AUGUST 2017 (August 4, 2017 9:47 am)
NEW PREDATOR 750? (August 4, 2017 8:20 am)
CLASSIC MACHINERY OF THE FUTURE: (August 4, 2017 7:50 am)
ATV TEST: 2017 POLARIS SPORTSMAN 570 SP (August 3, 2017 8:05 am)
THE NEW SEPTEMBER 2017 ISSUE (August 2, 2017 9:38 am)

TABLE OF CONTENTS AUGUST 2017

August 4, 2017
Comments off
2 Views
Back Issues

MACHINES

  • PROJECT DUNCAN RACING YXZ1000R
  • Building a better trail machine
  • FIRST TEST: 2017 POLARIS SPORTSMAN 570 SP
  • One of the best-selling ATVs in its class
  • PROJECT LSR CAN-AM MAVERICK X3
  • Made to win in the desert
  • PROJECT TRX450R SPACE RACER
  • Upgrade your ATV to race
  • PROJECT SARA PRICE RZR
  • A fast female in a fun UTV

FEATURES

  • TWO-SEAT VS. FOUR-SEAT UTV The right ride for you
  • HOW-TO: INSTALL A UTV SEAT Simpson Racing helps out
  • HOW-TO: CHOOSE SUSPENSION UPGRADES Upkeep and improvements
  • BUYER’S GUIDE: UTV MIRRORS The best mirrors on the market

PRODUCTS

  • FXR CORE MX GOGGLE The importance of clear vision
  • FUEL WHEELS & TIRES More grip and style
  • ITP SAND TIRES & WHEELS Insane traction in the dunes
  • NELSON-RIGG UTV STORAGE Keep all your items organized

Related Article

DIRT WHEELS TABLE OF CONTENTS JULY 2017

Jul 03, 2017Comments off266 Views

MACHINES SHOOTOUT: 2017 TURBO UTVs Can-Am Maverick X3 X ds versus Polaris RZR XP Turbo PROJECT: CUSTOM SUZUKI QUADZILLA A really fast Duncan Racing LT-500R FIRST TEST: 2017 POLARIS

JUNE 2017

MACHINES SHOOTOUT: PICK THE PERFECT MACHINE Polaris Ace vs. RZR

May 04, 2017

BLAST FROM THE PAST –...

Mar 29, 2017

WAY BACK WEDNESDAY: Duncan ...

Aug 03, 2016

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤