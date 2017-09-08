DIRT WHEELS SEPTEMBER 2017

MACHINES
- FIRST LOOK: 2018 CAN-AMS
- A more affordable and 172-horsepower Maverick X3
- 4X4 SHOOTOUT: POLARIS VS. HONDA
- Deluxe-edition ATV testing
- 2017 KAWASAKI TERYX LE
- A king of work and recreation
- 2017 YAMAHA YXZ1000R SS SE 2
- Perfect for the play rider and rock crawler
- PROJECT DUNCAN YFZ450R RACERS
- What it takes to win
- HONDA PIONEER 700-4 Deluxe TEST
- To the trails and back to the ranch
FEATURES
- HOW-TO: INSTALL TIREBLOCKS
- Flat prevention made possible
- BUYER’S GUIDE: UTV WINDSHIELDS
- Plenty of options for protection
PRODUCTS
- KLIM TERRA FIRMA DUST SUIT
- Perfect for the UTV enthusiast
- PRECISION ELITE STEERING DAMPER
- More adjustment and stability
- HOUSER RACING A-ARMS
- Optimal adjustability
- RIGID INDUSTRIES LED LIGHTING
- Brighten up the night
- GBOOST RZR XP TURBO CLUTCH KIT
- Tuned for bigger, taller tires