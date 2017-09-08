Headline News
DIRT WHEELS SEPTEMBER 2017

September 8, 2017
ON THE COVER: Can-Am just released a 2018 Maverick X3 that starts under $20,000. We pitted Honda’s Foreman Rubicon against a Polaris Sportsman 570 in this issue’s 4×4 shootout.

MACHINES

  • FIRST LOOK: 2018 CAN-AMS
  • A more affordable and 172-horsepower Maverick X3
  • 4X4 SHOOTOUT: POLARIS VS. HONDA
  • Deluxe-edition ATV testing
  • 2017 KAWASAKI TERYX LE
  • A king of work and recreation
  • 2017 YAMAHA YXZ1000R SS SE 2
  • Perfect for the play rider and rock crawler
  • PROJECT DUNCAN YFZ450R RACERS
  • What it takes to win
  • HONDA PIONEER 700-4 Deluxe TEST
  • To the trails and back to the ranch

FEATURES

  • HOW-TO: INSTALL TIREBLOCKS
  • Flat prevention made possible
  • BUYER’S GUIDE: UTV WINDSHIELDS
  • Plenty of options for protection

PRODUCTS

  • KLIM TERRA FIRMA DUST SUIT
  • Perfect for the UTV enthusiast
  • PRECISION ELITE STEERING DAMPER
  • More adjustment and stability
  • HOUSER RACING A-ARMS
  • Optimal adjustability
  • RIGID INDUSTRIES LED LIGHTING
  • Brighten up the night
  • GBOOST RZR XP TURBO CLUTCH KIT
  • Tuned for bigger, taller tires

