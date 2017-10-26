2006 RAPTOR 700R STILL LOOKS BRAND NEW

Headline News
— DIRT WHEELS READER REPORT —

For today the Dirt Wheels crew gives a thumbs up to Sirik Hendrijckx in Kinrooi, Belgium. In case you don’t know, Belgium is a country in Europe and they ride ATVs there too. In fact, we sell many magazines there every month as well as a lot of other countries around the world. Anyway, Sirik sent us this photo in an e-mail and here’s what he had to say:

Hello Dirt Wheels,

This is my very first quad. It’s a 2006 Yamaha Raptor 700R and as you can see it still looks like it just came from the dealer’s showroom floor. I’m very proud of it. I have dreamed about owning a quad for 25 years. Thanks to my wonderful wife Dorien I finally have one. Hopefully, my Belgian quad will be published in my favorite magazine.

Sirik Hendrijckx

Kinrooi, Belgium

Who else out there has an ATV or UTV that we should feature here and in the printed magazine? Well, all you have to do is send some info and photos of it to us. Make sure to include your name, city and state or country. E-mail it to

[email protected]

 

