2006 RAPTOR 700R STILL LOOKS BRAND NEW

— DIRT WHEELS READER REPORT —

For today the Dirt Wheels crew gives a thumbs up to Sirik Hendrijckx in Kinrooi, Belgium. In case you don’t know, Belgium is a country in Europe and they ride ATVs there too. In fact, we sell many magazines there every month as well as a lot of other countries around the world. Anyway, Sirik sent us this photo in an e-mail and here’s what he had to say:

Hello Dirt Wheels,

This is my very first quad. It’s a 2006 Yamaha Raptor 700R and as you can see it still looks like it just came from the dealer’s showroom floor. I’m very proud of it. I have dreamed about owning a quad for 25 years. Thanks to my wonderful wife Dorien I finally have one. Hopefully, my Belgian quad will be published in my favorite magazine.

Sirik Hendrijckx

Kinrooi, Belgium

