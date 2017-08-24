2017 RACE TECH SUSPENSION SEMINARS

Race Tech’s Paul Thede, co-author of the Motorcycle Suspension Bible, will host four classes on cutting edge suspension theory and practice. Starting October 21st, students may choose to attend one-of, or all the classes offered; including, Suspension Theory, Track Day Testing, Shop Skills, and the Advanced Class; hosted in Corona, CA.

Paul Thede has an extensive technical background, with over 40 years of professional racing and tuning experience to go along with his Summa Cum Laude in Mechanical Engineering from California Polytechnic University. He has also been the owner/president of industry-leading Race Tech Suspension since 1984.

Thede is prepared to share his know-how at the Race Tech Technical Edge Seminar to benefit those interested in increasing their knowledge and earning power. If you are a race team tuner, dad, mechanic, or just someone who wishes to know the ‘why’ behind the ‘what’, this seminar is a must-attend.

Suspension Theory Class – October 21-22, 2017

Tuition: $609 (Enrollment package discount available)

Shop Skills Class – October 23-24, 2017

Tuition: $559 (Enrollment package discount available)

Prerequisite: Suspension Theory Class

“Track Day” Testing Class – October 25, 2017

Tuition: $375

Advanced Class – October 26-27, 2017

Tuition: $559 (Enrollment package discount available)

Prerequisite: Suspension Theory Class

ADDITIONAL TECHNICAL EDGE SUSPENSION SEMINAR INFORMATION

For more information about Race Tech’s products, seminars and rider support program, please visit racetech.com or call our friendly sales staff at: (951)279-6655. To apply for Race Tech Rider Support, click here.

Race Tech has a history of over 30 years producing the highest quality suspension components and tools; including Gold Valves, for most types of motorcycles and ATVs, to distribute worldwide.