2018 Can-Am Maverick Trail 50-inch Flyer

October 3, 2017
Well, we have our first day hitting trails on the all-new 50-inch Can-Am Maverick Trail, and this is what you need to know. Can-Am went for a longer 90.6-inch chassis for ride quality and interior comfort, and we applaud both efforts. A driver 6’2” fits easily, and is comfortable in the nicely contoured seats.

Shifting is very easy and smooth, as well. Can-Am used existing V-twin 800 and 1000cc power plants, and we wondered if that was too much power for such a compact and narrow machine, but both motors are ideally suited to the use these machines expect to see.

