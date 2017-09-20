Headline News
2018 Can-Am Maverick X3 X rc “Rock Crawler”

September 20, 2017
One of the few criticisms that Dirt Wheels has had with the Can-Am Maverick X3 models is the four-wheel drive system. The machine just isn’t a strong rock crawler, but Can-Am has remedied that issue with the all new X rc model. Can-Am, with the help of Team Industries, came up with the new Smart-Lok differential.

The Smart-Lok is an on-the-fly front differential that includes electronically-controlled automatic modes. That smart technology enhances the riding experience and amounts to traction in extreme rock crawling conditions.

The X rc models also get a tire upgrade with 30×10-14 Maxxis Liberty tires that are suited for rock crawling and extreme desert conditions. The X3 X rc Turbo model has 14-inch aluminum wheels while the X3 X rc Turbo R model is outfitted with 14-inch bead lock aluminum wheels.

The “X rc Turbo” model has the same features of the standard Turbo version, but with the updated accessories and the Smart-Lok front differential, it bumps the price up to $23,999.

The “X rc Turbo R” model shares the same 172-horsepower engine and 22-inch front and 24-inch rear wheel travel as the standard Turbo R model. With the aluminum roof upgrade, UHM rock sliders, intrusion bar, front and rear HWM protectors, 4,500-pound winch, and front and rear tow hooks make the price rise to $28,999. Making the X rc Turbo R the most expensive in the two-seat X3 lineup.

 

