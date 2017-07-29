2018 FUEL-INJECTED OUTLAW

AND MORE 2018 SPORT MACHINES FROM POLARIS!

— 2018 Press Release —

Polaris®, the worldwide leader in off-road vehicles, announces its 2018 youth off-road vehicle (ORV) lineup comprising of four models based on the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America’s (SVIA) ATV categories. The lineup includes the Phoenix™ 200, Outlaw® and Sportsman® 110 EFI, and Outlaw® 50. Polaris will also offer the RZR® 170 EFI and ACE®150 EFI as youth sit-in models.

Polaris youth ORVs lead the market with safety features, making them one of the best-selling youth lines available. They include a variety of standard safety features such as a parent-adjustable speed limiter, daytime running lights to increase visibility, full floorboards and heat shields. Youth models purchased from an authorized dealer come with a high-visibility whip flag, safety video and a DOT-approved helmet (two for RZR 170 EFI) to teach kids the importance of wearing proper safety gear.

Most Polaris youth models offer electronic fuel injection (EFI) for easier cold starting, electric start, automatic transmission, a 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine, and long-travel suspension. The RZR 170 EFI and ACE 150 EFI also feature seatbelts, parking brake, passenger grab bar (RZR 170 EFI only) and side nets.