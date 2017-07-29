2018 FUEL-INJECTED OUTLAW

AND MORE 2018 SPORT MACHINES FROM POLARIS!
— 2018 Press Release —
Polaris®, the worldwide leader in off-road vehicles, announces its 2018 youth off-road vehicle (ORV) lineup comprising of four models based on the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America’s (SVIA) ATV categories. The lineup includes the Phoenix™ 200, Outlaw® and Sportsman® 110 EFI, and Outlaw® 50. Polaris will also offer the RZR® 170 EFI and ACE®150 EFI as youth sit-in models.
Polaris youth ORVs lead the market with safety features, making them one of the best-selling youth lines available. They include a variety of standard safety features such as a parent-adjustable speed limiter, daytime running lights to increase visibility, full floorboards and heat shields. Youth models purchased from an authorized dealer come with a high-visibility whip flag, safety video and a DOT-approved helmet (two for RZR 170 EFI) to teach kids the importance of wearing proper safety gear.
Most Polaris youth models offer electronic fuel injection (EFI) for easier cold starting, electric start, automatic transmission, a 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine, and long-travel suspension. The RZR 170 EFI and ACE 150 EFI also feature seatbelts, parking brake, passenger grab bar (RZR 170 EFI only) and side nets.
- The Sportsman 110 EFI and Outlaw 110 EFI both feature a 112cc engine, and are available for riders 10 years of age and older with adult supervision. The Sportsman 110 EFI is available in Velocity Blue, and the Outlaw 110 EFI is available in Avalanche Grey/Pink Power and Avalanche Grey/Lime Squeeze.
- The Outlaw 50 ATV features a 49cc engine and is available for riders six years of age and older with adult supervision. The vehicle is available in Avalanche Grey/Pink Power and Avalanche Grey/Lime Squeeze.
- Polaris’ entry-level, 200cc Phoenix 200 ATV is available for riders 14 years of age and older, with adult supervision for riders under 16. The vehicle’s larger chassis can better accommodate some riders in this age group than the Outlaw and Sportsman 110. The Phoenix 200 is available in Avalanche Grey.
- The RZR 170 EFI, available for riders 10 years of age and older with adult supervision, comes with a 169cc, electronic fuel injected (EFI) engine. New for 2018, the RZR 170 EFI has a seatbelt interlock that limits the speed when the driver’s belt is not fastened. The vehicle is available in Bright White/Indy Red and Cruiser Black/Lime Squeeze.
- The Polaris ACE 150 EFI is available for riders 10 years of age and older with adult supervision, and is the only single-seat youth ORV with a full cab frame. The vehicle features a 149cc, EFI engine and is available in Indy Red.
- Adult supervision is required for all riders under the age of 16 at all times. Polaris strongly encourages anyone operating an ORV to take available training. In the U.S., the ATV Safety Institute’s RiderCourse training is available through the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America, at ATVsafety.org or 800-887-2887. The ROV E-Course and hands-on DriversCourse (for SxS vehicles such as the RZR 170 EFI) are available through the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association, at rohva.org or 866-267-2751.More information about Polaris Off-Road Vehicles and Polaris Engineered Accessories can be found at
