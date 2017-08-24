2018 HONDA RANCHERS & TRX90X

— 2018 HONDA PRESS RELEASE —

In an age of increasing specialization, versatility can be extremely refreshing, and it’s difficult to find a better example of do-it-all effectiveness than Honda’s family of capable FourTrax Rancher ATVs.

No matter the application—whether it’s accessing a favorite deer stand, repairing a fence on the back 40, or just exploring the local OHV area with friends—there’s a Rancher that’s ideally suited. Available in six configurations, the FourTrax Rancher is offered with manual transmission, push-button Electric Shift Program ESP, or automatic DCT, and there are also choices between IRS and a solid rear axle, as well as 2WD and 4×4.

The 420cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine offers the sort of unrivaled reliability that keeps Rancher owners using their vehicles for many years, and the spread of power is well suited for almost any situation.

Colors: FourTrax Rancher 4×4 Automatic IRS EPS: Active Yellow, Honda Phantom Camo® FourTrax Rancher 4×4 Automatic IRS: Red, Olive FourTrax Rancher 4×4 Automatic EPS: Red, Vapor White, Honda Phantom Camo FourTrax Rancher 4×4 ES: Red, Olive, Honda Phantom Camo FourTrax Rancher 4×4: Red, Olive, Orange FourTrax Rancher: Red, Olive



Price: Starting at $5,349

Starting at $5,349 Availability: July-September (depending on model)

Info: http://powersports.honda.com/2018/fourtrax-rancher.aspx

Honda’s proven TRX90X is one of the best first steps that a young rider can take on the journey toward a lifetime of off-road recreation. This air-cooled four-stroke has all the right ingredients to be the ultimate first machine: electric starting, manageable power, consistent handling, compliant suspension, and uncomplicated controls. The TRX90X brings unmatched durability to the market—every component is built to Honda’s high standards to withstand even the most demanding conditions. The TRX90X is routinely used as a first-time trainer, as a platform for sharpening skills on family trail rides, and for burning lap after lap with a dusty, grinning, energetic young rider behind the handlebar. It’s no wonder this model sets the gold standard for what a modern entry-level ATV should be.