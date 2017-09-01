2018 JOHN DEERE GATOR XUVs

— JOHN DEERE PRESS RELEASE —
Designed for customers who need all-day comfort with off-road terrain capability in all seasons, John Deere introduces the new gas-powered Gator XUV835 and diesel-powered Gator XUV865 Utility Vehicles. Offering our quietest cab, three-wide seating, and exceptional heating and air conditioning, the new full-size Gator utility vehicles provide enthusiasts with durability and maximum comfort at fast speeds.
“The new Gator XUV models combine versatility, durability and comfort into a machine that provides the ultimate off-road experience in all types of conditions,” said Mark Davey, John Deere marketing manager. “It’s a workhorse that can tackle any job.”
For operators with diverse terrain, the 54-horsepower XUV835 and 23-horsepower XUV865 offer tight turning and optimal weight distribution for superior off-road performance. The XUV835 reaches speeds of over 45 mph and the XUV865 offers a top speed of over 30 mph. Versatility is furthered by compatibility with a full range of over 90 attachments, from snow blades to winches. They also feature a large, 11-gallon fuel tank to keep the vehicle running longer between fill-ups.
As the first units in the Gator family to have three-wide seating, the new XUV835 and XUV865 include an adjustable driver’s seat, ample legroom and tilt steering to reduce operator fatigue during long adventures.
Available HVAC systems and pressurized cabs offer year-round weather protection, providing cooler operating conditions in the summer, and heating capabilities during harsh winters and snowy conditions. The heating feature also defrosts the windshield, to keep you operating efficiently. In addition, noise isolation and sound dampening features in the cab provide a quieter experience. The new vehicles also deliver sleek styling and increased payload capacity with a versatile, durable cargo box. Combined with a towing capacity up to 2000 lb. and 16 gallons of storage, these vehicles provide unique storage features for ultimate utility.
The launch of the new units also signals the transition of current models into new naming conventions. All XUV models will switch into an “E,” “M”,or “R” designation to signal the power and level of features with each unit.
The Gator XUV835R and Gator XUV865R come standard with a climate-controlled cab with premium cloth seating. With exclusive tan interior, including premium sound dampening headliner, it is our most comfortable cab in the Gator lineup. The R trim level also includes upgraded attachment ready wiring to allow quicker installation of roof lights or other electrical attachments, plus the R models come standard with brighter, longer lasting LED headlights for nighttime rides.
The Gator XUV835 and XUV865 utility vehicles will begin shipping to John Deere dealers in late 2017. For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com/Gator