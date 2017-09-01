2018 JOHN DEERE GATOR XUVs

— JOHN DEERE PRESS RELEASE —

Designed for customers who need all-day comfort with off-road terrain capability in all seasons, John Deere introduces the new gas-powered Gator XUV835 and diesel-powered Gator XUV865 Utility Vehicles. Offering our quietest cab, three-wide seating, and exceptional heating and air conditioning, the new full-size Gator utility vehicles provide enthusiasts with durability and maximum comfort at fast speeds.

“The new Gator XUV models combine versatility, durability and comfort into a machine that provides the ultimate off-road experience in all types of conditions,” said Mark Davey, John Deere marketing manager. “It’s a workhorse that can tackle any job.”

For operators with diverse terrain, the 54-horsepower XUV835 and 23-horsepower XUV865 offer tight turning and optimal weight distribution for superior off-road performance. The XUV835 reaches speeds of over 45 mph and the XUV865 offers a top speed of over 30 mph. Versatility is furthered by compatibility with a full range of over 90 attachments, from snow blades to winches. They also feature a large, 11-gallon fuel tank to keep the vehicle running longer between fill-ups.