2018 TEXTRON OFF ROAD MODELS

“With Textron Off Road, we are marrying Arctic Cat’s legacy of high performance, reliability and innovation to Textron’s powerful combination of engineering expertise, manufacturing know-how, and Fortune 200 resources,” said Kevin Holleran, president and CEO of Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. “Together as Textron Off Road, we are creating a new leader in off-road vehicle performance.”

The Arctic Cat brand name will remain on all snowmobile product lines.

Side-by-side and ATV production will continue in Thief River Falls, Minn., with the manufacture of Stampede models relocating there from Augusta, Ga. Production of the Textron Motors engines that power the Stampede will move from Germany to the company’s St. Cloud, Minn. production facility, which already produces several four- stroke off road engines for ATVs and side-by-sides, and two-stroke engines for Arctic Cat snowmobiles.