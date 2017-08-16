Headline News
2018 TEXTRON OFF ROAD MODELS (August 16, 2017 4:15 pm)
SUSPENSION SETUP TIPS: (August 16, 2017 8:08 am)
THE TRX450R SPACE RACER – WATCH NOW! (August 15, 2017 10:40 am)
TUESDAY TREAD: STI WHEELS & TIRES (August 15, 2017 6:00 am)
New Moose Rocker Switches (August 14, 2017 4:03 pm)

2018 TEXTRON OFF ROAD MODELS

August 16, 2017
Comments off
1 Views
Arctic Cat, Buyers Guides, Features, Home Features, Home Page, Machines, other, Slideshow, UTV

— 2018 TEXTRON PRESS RELEASE —

“With Textron Off Road, we are marrying Arctic Cat’s legacy of high performance, reliability and innovation to Textron’s powerful combination of engineering expertise, manufacturing know-how, and Fortune 200 resources,” said Kevin Holleran, president and CEO of Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. “Together as Textron Off Road, we are creating a new leader in off-road vehicle performance.”

The Arctic Cat brand name will remain on all snowmobile product lines.

Side-by-side and ATV production will continue in Thief River Falls, Minn., with the manufacture of Stampede models relocating there from Augusta, Ga. Production of the Textron Motors engines that power the Stampede will move from Germany to the company’s St. Cloud, Minn. production facility, which already produces several four- stroke off road engines for ATVs and side-by-sides, and two-stroke engines for Arctic Cat snowmobiles.

Some Alterra and XC ATVs, and HDX and Prowler side-by-side models, will retain the Arctic Cat brand while inventory lasts.

To avoid product overlap, the Textron Off Road Recoil® and Ambush® side-by-side product lines, as well as the OnslaughtTM ATV, will be discontinued.

Current owners of Arctic Cat side-by-sides and ATVs can continue to visit their Arctic Cat dealer for vehicle service, parts and accessories.

The Textron Off Road Model Year 2018 lineup will consist of the following vehicles starting August 16th, 2017:

ATV

o Mid-Size Utility


 Alterra 500

o Full-Size Utility


 Alterra VLX 700 (Alterra VLX 700 and Alterra VLX 700 EPS models)  Alterra TBX 700

o Sport


 Alterra MudPro 700 LTD

Side-by-Side

o Electric
 Recoil (Recoil and Recoil iS models)

o Utility


 Prowler 500

 Stampede (Stampede, Stampede X, Stampede 4 and Stampede 4X models)

o Sport


 Wildcat Trail (Wildcat Trail, Wildcat Trail XT and Wildcat Trail LTD models)


 Wildcat Sport (Wildcat Sport XT and Wildcat Sport LTD models)

o Performance


 Wildcat X (Wildcat X, Wildcat X LTD and Wildcat 4X LTD models)

Additional 2018 Changes

The Stampede is no longer available in a “base” non-EPS model. The remaining model names have changed as follows to align with the larger family lineup:
Stampede EPS is now Stampede
Stampede EPS+ is now Stampede X

Stampede XTR EPS is now Stampede 4 Stampede XTR EPS+ is now Stampede 4X

ATVs retaining the Arctic Cat brand while inventory lasts:

  •   Alterra 90
  •   Alterra DVX 90
  •   Alterra 150
  •   Alterra 300
  •   Alterra TRV 500
  •   Alterra TRV 700 XT EPS
  •   Alterra 700
  •   Alterra 700XT EPS
  •   XC 450Side-by-sides retaining the Arctic Cat brand while inventory lasts:
  •   HDX 700
  •   Prowler 700
  •   HDX Crew

Related Article

SUSPENSION SETUP TIPS:

Aug 16, 2017Comments off62 Views

— TESTING WALKER EVANS STEP-BY-STEP SHOCK TUNING — Improve your UTV without wasting money,  By the staff of Dirt Wheels —     A lot of UTV

THE TRX450R SPACE RACER ...

Link to the article – THE SPACE RACER  

Aug 15, 2017

TUESDAY TREAD: STI WHEELS &...

HD5 beadlock wheels mounted with Roctane XS tires By the

Aug 15, 2017

New Moose Rocker Switches

ROCKER SWITCHES $12.95 – $19.95   LED back light

Aug 14, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤