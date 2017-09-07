2018 YAMAHA YXZ1000R — first look:

— Here’s what Yamaha wants you to know about the 2018 YXZ1000R —
- All-New Yamaha Sport Shift 5-Speed Sequential Shift Transmission
Yamaha breaks new ground with Yamaha Sport Shift, a sequential 5-speed manual transmission featuring Yamaha Chip Controlled Shift (YCC-S) technology. This system combines the power, durability and efficiency of a traditional manual transmission with an advanced automatic clutch system that replaces the foot-operated clutch pedal with sporty paddle shifters mounted to the steering column. Plus, a Launch System provides for thrilling take-offs.
- Unmatched Side-by-Side Performance
The YXZ1000R SS SE is proof that Yamaha is the leader in powersports performance. Featuring a 998cc inline triple engine mated to an all-new Sport Shift 5-speed sequential shift gearbox with On-Command® 4WD, massive industry-first FOX® Racing X2 shocks front and rear, and styling the competition can’t touch, the YXZ® is in a class by itself—the only true pure sport side-by-side ever developed.
- Stunning 998cc Three-Cylinder Engine
Featuring a compact DOHC twelve-valve cylinder head, an aggressive 11.3:1 compression ratio and high-tech dry-sump lubrication, the YXZ1000R SS SE engine offers jaw-dropping power, fantastic midrange torque and a thrilling 10,500 rpm redline. Built for the pure sport side-by-side enthusiast, there’s nothing else like it.
- All-New Terrain Conquering, Industry-Exclusive FOX® Podium X2 Shocks
Huge piggyback twin-wall FOX® 2.5 Podium X2 Shocks bring a whole new level of adjustability by giving you high- and low-speed compression damping adjustments, as well as high- and low-speed rebound, all conveniently mounted to the top of the shock body. All shocks also feature dual springs with crossover adjustment—providing 16.2 inches front and 17.0 inches rear travel.
- Ergonomics Built for Performance
The YXZ1000R SS SE cab features plush, high-back seats with extra lateral support and outside shoulder bolsters, and the cockpit is built to provide a balance of driving confidence with comfort. Shaped floorboards provide generous legroom while still giving a planted feel during aggressive driving, and both the driver’s seat and steering wheel are adjustable to ensure a perfect fit.
- Matte Black Special Edition Features
In addition to the industry-first, twin-wall Fox® 2.5 Podium® X2 Shocks and durable color-matched bead-lock wheels, the YXZ1000R SS SE is highlighted by a darkly aggressive Matte Black paint and red graphics package with matching A-arms and ROPS frame for standout style.
- The New Matte Grey SE interior features include high-quality, lightweight aluminum throttle and brake pedals, painted shift lever, factory-installed interior lighting, and a sport-inspired rearview mirror. Lightweight aluminum rear knuckles are added to all SE YXZ models, and this new Sport Shift SE also gets a highly durable and wear-resistant rear skid plate composed of High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (HMWPE).
- Special Edition Features
- 300-pound Cargo Capacity
Bring what you need thanks to a composite cargo bed with a 300-pound capacity and four steel tie-down points. A sealed compartment next to the cargo bed and glove box in the cab provide additional storage, as do passenger-side cup holders and a central storage tray in the dashboard.
- Standard Suntop
The YXZ1000R SS SE comes standard with a composite suntop integrated into the ROPS structure. A pair of whip flag mounts are ready for customization options, too.
- Aggressive LED Lighting
Four super bright and long-lasting LED headlights provide brilliant forward illumination and give the YXZ1000R SS SE a sinister sense of style, with a bright LED taillight for extra visibility.
- Assembled in the USA
The all-new YXZ1000R SS SE is proudly assembled in Newnan, GA, for world-wide distribution and is built to be Real World Tough™.
