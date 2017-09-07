Headline News
2018 YAMAHA YXZ1000R — first look: (September 7, 2017 2:28 pm)
NEW HAVOC X — special report: (September 7, 2017 1:13 pm)
Moose Utilities Division Releases Assortment of New Accessories (September 7, 2017 12:18 pm)
NEW POLARIS GENERAL PARTS FROM HOUSER RACING (September 7, 2017 9:51 am)
FATHER & SON RAPTORS (September 7, 2017 7:45 am)

2018 YAMAHA YXZ1000R — first look:

September 7, 2017
Comments off
59 Views
Features, Home Features, Home Page, Machines, Slideshow, Yamaha

— Here’s what Yamaha wants you to know about the 2018 YXZ1000R —

  • All-New Yamaha Sport Shift 5-Speed Sequential Shift Transmission
    Yamaha breaks new ground with Yamaha Sport Shift, a sequential 5-speed manual transmission featuring Yamaha Chip Controlled Shift (YCC-S) technology. This system combines the power, durability and efficiency of a traditional manual transmission with an advanced automatic clutch system that replaces the foot-operated clutch pedal with sporty paddle shifters mounted to the steering column. Plus, a Launch System provides for thrilling take-offs.
  • Unmatched Side-by-Side Performance
    The YXZ1000R SS SE is proof that Yamaha is the leader in powersports performance. Featuring a 998cc inline triple engine mated to an all-new Sport Shift 5-speed sequential shift gearbox with On-Command® 4WD, massive industry-first FOX® Racing X2 shocks front and rear, and styling the competition can’t touch, the YXZ® is in a class by itself—the only true pure sport side-by-side ever developed.
  • Stunning 998cc Three-Cylinder Engine
    Featuring a compact DOHC twelve-valve cylinder head, an aggressive 11.3:1 compression ratio and high-tech dry-sump lubrication, the YXZ1000R SS SE engine offers jaw-dropping power, fantastic midrange torque and a thrilling 10,500 rpm redline. Built for the pure sport side-by-side enthusiast, there’s nothing else like it.
  • All-New Terrain Conquering, Industry-Exclusive FOX® Podium X2 Shocks
    Huge piggyback twin-wall FOX® 2.5 Podium X2 Shocks bring a whole new level of adjustability by giving you high- and low-speed compression damping adjustments, as well as high- and low-speed rebound, all conveniently mounted to the top of the shock body. All shocks also feature dual springs with crossover adjustment—providing 16.2 inches front and 17.0 inches rear travel.
  • Ergonomics Built for Performance
    The YXZ1000R SS SE cab features plush, high-back seats with extra lateral support and outside shoulder bolsters, and the cockpit is built to provide a balance of driving confidence with comfort. Shaped floorboards provide generous legroom while still giving a planted feel during aggressive driving, and both the driver’s seat and steering wheel are adjustable to ensure a perfect fit.
  • Matte Black Special Edition Features
    In addition to the industry-first, twin-wall Fox® 2.5 Podium® X2 Shocks and durable color-matched bead-lock wheels, the YXZ1000R SS SE is highlighted by a darkly aggressive Matte Black paint and red graphics package with matching A-arms and ROPS frame for standout style.
  • The New Matte Grey SE interior features include high-quality, lightweight aluminum throttle and brake pedals, painted shift lever, factory-installed interior lighting, and a sport-inspired rearview mirror. Lightweight aluminum rear knuckles are added to all SE YXZ models, and this new Sport Shift SE also gets a highly durable and wear-resistant rear skid plate composed of High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (HMWPE).
  • Special Edition Features
    In addition to the industry-first, twin-wall Fox® 2.5 Podium® X2 Shocks and durable color-matched bead-lock wheels, the YXZ1000R SS SE is highlighted by a darkly aggressive Matte Black paint and red graphics package with matching A-arms and ROPS frame for standout style.
  • 300-pound Cargo Capacity
    Bring what you need thanks to a composite cargo bed with a 300-pound capacity and four steel tie-down points. A sealed compartment next to the cargo bed and glove box in the cab provide additional storage, as do passenger-side cup holders and a central storage tray in the dashboard.
  • Standard Suntop
    The YXZ1000R SS SE comes standard with a composite suntop integrated into the ROPS structure. A pair of whip flag mounts are ready for customization options, too.
  • Aggressive LED Lighting
    Four super bright and long-lasting LED headlights provide brilliant forward illumination and give the YXZ1000R SS SE a sinister sense of style, with a bright LED taillight for extra visibility.
  • Assembled in the USA
    The all-new YXZ1000R SS SE is proudly assembled in Newnan, GA, for world-wide distribution and is built to be Real World Tough™.

Related Article

NEW HAVOC X — special report:

Sep 07, 2017Comments off46 Views

— Awhile back we reported that Textron was working on a sportier version of their Stampede UTV. It seems that they took notice on how well the

Moose Utilities Division Re...

GUN DEFENDER TRANSPORT SYSTEM AND MOUNTS $129.95 – $159.95

Sep 07, 2017

NEW POLARIS GENERAL PARTS F...

Houser Racing is happy to announce the development of

Sep 07, 2017

FATHER & SON RAPTORS

— All across the USA Dirt Wheels readers enjoy

Sep 07, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤