3-WHEELERS INVADE BUSCO BEACH

— Busco Beach ATV park in Goldsboro, North Carolina hosted Round 6 of the NE-EDT 3-Wheeler National series on August 18-19.

Friday night under the lights was race 2 of 3 for Hoosier 3-Wheeler Short track oval racing. The crowds cheered as the 3-Wheelers took the track putting on a show, reaching speeds over 70 mph before pitching it sideways on the oval track in Goldsboro. The podium finishers were father and son #33 Jacob Hall 1st and #3 Jason Hall 2nd ( Both on Hall Performance 450 four strokes) and first times oval racer 3rd #35 Dwight Jeckel on a 2-Stroke Selvy Performance 363R.

Saturday featured TT style racing on the fast blue groove Goldsboro track. Several classes were run — Open Pro, Pro Lites and Vintage classes were in full action.

CLASS WINNERS:

Open Pro: 1st #33 Jacob Hall Honda 450, 2nd #3 Jason Hall Honda 450, 3rd Josh Kravchak.

Pro Lites: winner #33 Jacob Hall Honda KDX200, 2nd #35 Dwight Jeckel Honda 200X, 3rd #97 Bryan Ditch Honda 200X

Vintage Class: 1st #35 Dwight Jeckel Honda 200X, 2nd #56 Andrew Dillon Honda, 3rd # 611 Tyler Tucker Honda.

The NE-EDT series heads to Hamlin, PA Sept 15-16 for race #7, the final race of the TT series of 2017. Short course oval racing Friday night and TT racing on Saturday. Come out and join the fun or cheer the comeback of 3-Wheeler racing.

For more info please visit http://www.ne-edt.com/

Report provided by Dwight Jeckel.

Photos by Gatedropmedia.com, P.A. Kravchak, Amanda Cash Rummage & Jason Hall.