$300 ELKA & WALKER EVANS SHOCKS

High-performance racing shocks have always been available if you were willing to pay the high price. However, most people don’t race their 4×4 quads or UTVs, but they still like to have good suspension. Well, now they can have that at a very affordable price. Both Elka and Walker Evans have focussed their attention on developing high-quality shocks for the average guy who doesn’t have a big budget.

Let’s say you have an older Yamaha Rhino with worn out suspension. For $300 per shock you can give it a much better ride. It’ll be the best $1200 you can spend on it. Below is what Elka and Walker Evans has to offer for you:

ELKA STAGE 1 FRONT & REAR KIT for YAMAHA RHINO 660 / 700, 2004 to 2010 — $ 1,199.99 (for four)

The Stage 1 is our most accessible entry-level shock model designed to upgrade your UTV’s suspension beyond the capabilities of the stock shocks. They are ideal to replace worn out stock shocks or to upgrade the handling of your vehicle in simplicity.

Adjustment:– Spring Preload

WALKER EVANS ADJUSTABLE PIGGY BACK SHOCKS for YAMAHA RHINO — $299 (per shock)

High quality performance shocks play a big part in the control you have while driving your UTV through tight trails, in the woods, or up and over sand dunes. Walker Evans Racing compression adjustable piggy back coil over shocks are a great way to improve the overall ride quality and handling on your Yamaha Rhino UTV Side x Side. Our shocks come standard with a 16 way adjustable compression feature which allows you to fine tune your Rhino, no matter what terrain you are faced with. This feature with our factory tuned valving will help you soak up the terrain and improve overall stability.

Features: