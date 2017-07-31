Headline News

$6,999 KODIAK 700 vs. $5,999 VLX 700

July 31, 2017
— Not everyone wants to spend 10 grand or more for a big 4×4 quad. For the more economy minded they automatically look at the lower-priced 500 – 550 4×4 quads in a manufacturer’s line up. But then Yamaha said, “Hey, it costs us just about the same to make 550 engine as a 700 engine, so why not just offer a basic 700 with no bells and whistles for the price of a 550.” And so, the Kodiak 700 was born. It sells for $6,999.

The guys at Arctic Cat saw the logic in that approach, so they offered up a lower-priced version of their 4×4 700 too. It’s called the VLX 700 and it costs only $5,999, which beats the Yamaha by a grand.

What are the differences between these two automatic-transmission 700 4×4 quads? Well, let’s compare their specs…

ENGINE:

KODIAK — 708cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve, EFI.

VLX — 695cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve, EFI.

SUSPENSION:

KODIAK — Independent, front 7″ travel, rear 9″ travel.

VLX — Independent, front 10″ travel, rear 10″ travel.

DIMENSIONS:

KODIAK — 49.2″ wheelbase, 661 pounds wet weight.

VLX — 50″ wheelbase, 670 pounds dry weight.

So, these two standard 700s are indeed very similar, with the VLX weighing more, but providing more suspension travel as well. Does the price difference make the VLX 700 the winner? That will be up to you to decide.

 

 

