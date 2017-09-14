Headline News
A Brave New Brand! Braven Off Road

September 14, 2017
Tire Mart, Inc. has been distributing innovative products for more than half a century and BRAVEN Branded products are simply an extension of our commitment to innovation, quality and integrity. We are committed to introducing new quality products to the market via our wholesale business and private brands.

It’s a new dawn in the age of mankind…a time when Celts and Vikings roamed the Earth…a time for only the BRAVEN OFF-ROAD! No more whimpy tires that can’t hold their own…no more whining on the battlefield because you doen’ hev the traction…no more sissies wanting to look pretty but na knowin’ how to drive.

It’s time for IRONSIDE!

Yes, there are hundreds of tires to choose from. Yes, a lot of them have swell names and promise you the world. Only a Viking/Scotsman can deliver you the world and look good doing it while wearing a Kilt (nah a skirt ye daft jackwagon).

We chose the name IRONSIDE for a reason…and you can see from the pictures why. If we have to explain it to you, then ye have a wee brain and should be sacrificed for being the weakest link.

Freedom! Let Freedom Swing! (UtiliKilt joke). That’s what Braven Off-Road is all about. We have brought you THE toughest, best damn looking UTV Radial tires on the market for use on everything and anything you want.

For those of you who have retired from the battlefield and need something that will tool you around on the pavement, the Ironsides Meet DOT Test Standards*, for (ATV/UTV Use Only) and designed for road comfort as well as MAD TRACTION!

Features
BRAVEN IRONSIDE ATV/UTV 8PR RADIALS

Advanced 8 Ply-Rated Radial Construction

Most up-to-date Design

Over-The-Shoulder Lugs & Sidewall Traction – design that wraps down the sidewall and adds extra strength & traction to the shoulder & sidewall areas.

Multi-Purpose Mad Traction Radial Tire – excellent stability and enhanced handling…AND….MAD TRACTION!

Chip & Tear resistant rubber compound – the proof is in the pudding…our tires are tough.

Strategic voids – for easy cleanout and increased traction

Staggered Center Lugs – increase biting edges for improved extreme weather and off-road use while helping to reduce noise.

Staggered Shoulder lugs – increases your ability to attack!

Sipes – strategically placed for maximum traction

Rim Guards – gotta have ’em 

Severe Conditions Tested

Stone kicker bars – help to wiggle out any foreign matter buildup.

Smooth Riding

*DOT for ATV/UTV use Only!  Please check your local laws and ordinances concerning UTV street use.

So buy the damn things a’ready!

8PR DOT RADIAL SIZES:

27X9.00R14 8PR
27X11.00R14 8PR
28X10.00R14 8PR

30X10.00R14 8PR
30X10.00R15 8PR

32X10.00R14 8PR – COMING SOON  ETA October 2017
32X10.00R15 8PR – COMING SOON  ETA October 2017

* DOT for ATV/UTV use only.  Please check your local laws and ordinances concerning UTV street use.
PART # SIZE LOAD RANG LOAD INDEX SPED RATE SIDE-WALL DESCRIPTION RND WGHT (LBS) TREAD   DEPTH (1/32″) OD (INCH) SECTION   WIDTH (INCH) MEAS RIM WIDTH RIM MIN RIM MAX PSI MAX LOAD TRUE WGHT (LBS) LIMITED WARRANTY GOOD FOR # MONTHS FROM MFCTR DATE UPC CODE
BR4201D 27X9.00R14 DOT D 73 J BSW BRAVEN IRONSIDE DOT 27 19 27.010 8.78 7.00 7.0 9.0 22 800 27.05 60 013964964738
BR4203D 27X11.00R14 DOT D 73 J BSW BRAVEN IRONSIDE DOT 32 19 27.010 10.83 9.00 9.0 11.0 22 800 32.21 60 013964964745
BR4204D 28X10.00R14 DOT D 77 J BSW BRAVEN IRONSIDE DOT 33 19 27.990 9.76 8.00 8.0 10.0 22 900 32.74 60 013964964752
BR4206D 30X10.00R14 DOT D 80 J BSW BRAVEN IRONSIDE DOT 36 19 30.000 9.76 8.00 8.0 10.0 22 1000 35.58 60 013964964769
BR4208D 30X10.00R15 DOT D 80 J BSW BRAVEN IRONSIDE DOT 36 19 30.000 9.76 8.00 8.0 10.0 22 1000 36.00 60 013964964776
BR4210D 32X10.00R14 DOT D 80 J BSW BRAVEN IRONSIDE DOT 43 19 32.000 9.76 8.00 8.0 11.0 22 1000 42.63 60 013964964783
BR4212D 32X10.00R15 DOT D 80 J BSW BRAVEN IRONSIDE DOT 42 19 32.000 9.76 8.00 8.0 12.0 22 1000 41.75 60 013964964790

 

  • 8-PLY RATED Sturdy sidewalls while keeping the tire weight to a minimum. UTVs are getting faster and bigger, so you need a tire that can handle the horsepower and meet the needs of recreational drivers and the expectations of professional drivers.
  • Meets DOT Test standards* – (ATV/UTV Use Only).
    The Ironside tread design provides constant center patch contact, while offering fabulous off-road traction and a smooth ride on-road surfaces. For ATV/UTV Use Only!
    *please check your local laws and ordinances concerning UTV street use.

Since inception, Braven® branded tires have been outstanding. With a name like “BRAVEN”, we knew we had a lot to live up to and we do our best to provide our customers with incredible products and exceptional service. Also check out Braven’s line of wheels here: Braven UTV & ATV Wheels

