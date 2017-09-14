A Brave New Brand! Braven Off Road

Tire Mart, Inc. has been distributing innovative products for more than half a century and BRAVEN Branded products are simply an extension of our commitment to innovation, quality and integrity. We are committed to introducing new quality products to the market via our wholesale business and private brands.

It’s a new dawn in the age of mankind…a time when Celts and Vikings roamed the Earth…a time for only the BRAVEN OFF-ROAD! No more whimpy tires that can’t hold their own…no more whining on the battlefield because you doen’ hev the traction…no more sissies wanting to look pretty but na knowin’ how to drive.

It’s time for IRONSIDE!

Yes, there are hundreds of tires to choose from. Yes, a lot of them have swell names and promise you the world. Only a Viking/Scotsman can deliver you the world and look good doing it while wearing a Kilt (nah a skirt ye daft jackwagon).

We chose the name IRONSIDE for a reason…and you can see from the pictures why. If we have to explain it to you, then ye have a wee brain and should be sacrificed for being the weakest link.

Freedom! Let Freedom Swing! (UtiliKilt joke). That’s what Braven Off-Road is all about. We have brought you THE toughest, best damn looking UTV Radial tires on the market for use on everything and anything you want.

For those of you who have retired from the battlefield and need something that will tool you around on the pavement, the Ironsides Meet DOT Test Standards*, for (ATV/UTV Use Only) and designed for road comfort as well as MAD TRACTION!

Features

BRAVEN IRONSIDE ATV/UTV 8PR RADIALS

Advanced 8 Ply-Rated Radial Construction

Most up-to-date Design

Over-The-Shoulder Lugs & Sidewall Traction – design that wraps down the sidewall and adds extra strength & traction to the shoulder & sidewall areas.

Multi-Purpose Mad Traction Radial Tire – excellent stability and enhanced handling…AND….MAD TRACTION!

Chip & Tear resistant rubber compound – the proof is in the pudding…our tires are tough.

Strategic voids – for easy cleanout and increased traction

Staggered Center Lugs – increase biting edges for improved extreme weather and off-road use while helping to reduce noise.

Staggered Shoulder lugs – increases your ability to attack!



Sipes – strategically placed for maximum traction



Rim Guards – gotta have ’em

Severe Conditions Tested

Stone kicker bars – help to wiggle out any foreign matter buildup.

Smooth Riding

*DOT for ATV/UTV use Only! Please check your local laws and ordinances concerning UTV street use.

So buy the damn things a’ready!

8PR DOT RADIAL SIZES:

27X9.00R14 8PR

27X11.00R14 8PR

28X10.00R14 8PR

30X10.00R14 8PR

30X10.00R15 8PR