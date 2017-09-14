A Brave New Brand! Braven Off Road

Tire Mart, Inc. has been distributing innovative products for more than half a century and BRAVEN Branded products are simply an extension of our commitment to innovation, quality and integrity. We are committed to introducing new quality products to the market via our wholesale business and private brands.
It’s a new dawn in the age of mankind…a time when Celts and Vikings roamed the Earth…a time for only the BRAVEN OFF-ROAD! No more whimpy tires that can’t hold their own…no more whining on the battlefield because you doen’ hev the traction…no more sissies wanting to look pretty but na knowin’ how to drive.
It’s time for IRONSIDE!
Yes, there are hundreds of tires to choose from. Yes, a lot of them have swell names and promise you the world. Only a Viking/Scotsman can deliver you the world and look good doing it while wearing a Kilt (nah a skirt ye daft jackwagon).
We chose the name IRONSIDE for a reason…and you can see from the pictures why. If we have to explain it to you, then ye have a wee brain and should be sacrificed for being the weakest link.
Freedom! Let Freedom Swing! (UtiliKilt joke). That’s what Braven Off-Road is all about. We have brought you THE toughest, best damn looking UTV Radial tires on the market for use on everything and anything you want.
For those of you who have retired from the battlefield and need something that will tool you around on the pavement, the Ironsides Meet DOT Test Standards*, for (ATV/UTV Use Only) and designed for road comfort as well as MAD TRACTION!
Features
BRAVEN IRONSIDE ATV/UTV 8PR RADIALS
Advanced 8 Ply-Rated Radial Construction
Most up-to-date Design
Over-The-Shoulder Lugs & Sidewall Traction – design that wraps down the sidewall and adds extra strength & traction to the shoulder & sidewall areas.
Multi-Purpose Mad Traction Radial Tire – excellent stability and enhanced handling…AND….MAD TRACTION!
Chip & Tear resistant rubber compound – the proof is in the pudding…our tires are tough.
Strategic voids – for easy cleanout and increased traction
Staggered Center Lugs – increase biting edges for improved extreme weather and off-road use while helping to reduce noise.
Staggered Shoulder lugs – increases your ability to attack!
Sipes – strategically placed for maximum traction
Rim Guards – gotta have ’em
Severe Conditions Tested
Stone kicker bars – help to wiggle out any foreign matter buildup.
Smooth Riding
*DOT for ATV/UTV use Only! Please check your local laws and ordinances concerning UTV street use.
So buy the damn things a’ready!
8PR DOT RADIAL SIZES:
27X9.00R14 8PR
27X11.00R14 8PR
28X10.00R14 8PR
30X10.00R14 8PR
30X10.00R15 8PR
32X10.00R15 8PR – COMING SOON ETA October 2017
|
- 8-PLY RATED Sturdy sidewalls while keeping the tire weight to a minimum. UTVs are getting faster and bigger, so you need a tire that can handle the horsepower and meet the needs of recreational drivers and the expectations of professional drivers.
- Meets DOT Test standards* – (ATV/UTV Use Only).
The Ironside tread design provides constant center patch contact, while offering fabulous off-road traction and a smooth ride on-road surfaces. For ATV/UTV Use Only!
*please check your local laws and ordinances concerning UTV street use.
Since inception, Braven® branded tires have been outstanding. With a name like “BRAVEN”, we knew we had a lot to live up to and we do our best to provide our customers with incredible products and exceptional service. Also check out Braven’s line of wheels here: Braven UTV & ATV Wheels