All New Can-Am DEFENDER Models!

UTILITY-RECREATION

The Defender utility-recreation family has grown by three, with the addition of a few specialty packages. The first is the head-turning Defender X mr HD10, which delivers on the brand’s leadership in mud-specific units. A new Defender X-TP HD 10 arrives with its own custom look and sportier package. The new Can-Am Defender Lone Star HD10 is badged for Texas and offers exclusive coloration and features.

The Can-Am team created a new technology called Smart-Lok™, developed in conjunction with TEAM Industries, a market leader in the drive train industry. The ingenious fully-lockable on-the-fly front differential includes electronically-controlled automatic modes. That smart technology enhances the riding experience and amounts to traction in extreme conditions.

The all-new, aggressive Can-Am Defender X mr HD10, with its aggressive and functional mud-ready design and new, state-of-the-art Smart-Lok front differential takes tough, capable and clever to new depths. An authentic mud monster, the muscular Defender not only reinforces the Can-Am brand’s leadership in the mud-riding spectrum, but it does so with unmatched styling, ergonomically friendly interior and unmatched engineering ingenuity.

The state-of-the-art Smart-Lok lockable front differential and large 30-in. (76.2 cm) ITP Cryptid mud tires, when mated to the existing 72hp Rotax V-twin HD10 engine, durable PRO-TORQ Transmission supply unprecedented levels of grip and sure-footed control in the mud. Ample cargo capacities and towing capabilities also ensure the Defender remains true to its roots as tough-as-nails worker while also providing incomparable mud mannerisms.

Starting at $18,999 USD / $22,899 CAD, the specialized Defender X mr HD10 vehicle is available in either a Carbon Black & Sunburst Yellow finish or premium Mossy Oak Break-Up Country camo.

Designed equally with power, comfort and convenience, the 2018 Can-Am Defender XT-P HD10 easily provides on the family’s Tough, Capable and Clever promise, but does so with a distinctively sporty edge, FOX 2.0 Podium shocks and a stimulating Carbon Black & Can-Am Red finish. Its 72-hp Rotax HD10 V-Twin is specifically tuned for serious work, but also offers 61 lb-ft torque and peak torque at lower RPM for optimal delivery for recreational applications.

Dressed to the nines in its Carbon Black & Can-Am Red X Package configuration (seating trim, graphics), this utility-recreation animal is functionally outfitted with key components (integrated protective gear/cast-aluminum wheels/FOX shocks) to heighten the adventure. Three driving modes, an efficient power steering system and a proven PRO-TORQ transmission make the Defender XT-P vehicle a versatile performer for work and recreation. It has a starting price of $18,499 USD / $22,099 CAD.

The Can-Am Defender MAX Lone Star HD10 side-by-side vehicle delivers a tough, capable and clever composition with specific package enhancements designed to complement the swagger and grit of the modern Texas rancher and outdoorsmen. Whether it’s exploring the rugged backcountry or tackling agricultural chores, the Defender Lone Star edition, with its one-of-a-kind identity, is the perfect tool for tackling any task.

The appropriately dressed Lone Star HD10 package, complete with “Lone Star” badging, receives all the 2018 Can-Am Defender side-by-side vehicle family improvements. This includes new front and rear arched A-arms and a sway bar for enhanced ground clearance and improved handling in challenging terrain. New, larger 28-in. (71.1 cm) Maxxis Bighorn 2.0 tires on 14-in. (35.6 cm) aluminum wheels are as functionally adept and durable, for the varying Texas terrain, as they are attractive. The muscular 72hp Rotax V-Twin-powered Lone Star HD10 vehicle includes a full hard roof, heavy-duty front steel bumper, custom seat trim, and painted Deep Metallic Black finish, giving it the proper look of a long, tall Texan. This tough customer starts at $19,499 USD / $23,499 CAD.