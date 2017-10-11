Headline News
Assault Industries Introduces a New Action Camera Mount Clamp

Camera Mount Clamp and Pivot Mount New from Assault Industries

The Assault Industries Rugged Action Camera Mount Clamp is machined from 6061 T6 billet aluminum and finished with a durable black E-coat.

The clamp is designed to accept the protective housing case for various brands of action camera, like the GoPro and attaches securely to 1.75in roll bars, and can be made to fit 1.5in roll bars with the addition of a rubber insert.

Each kit includes one mount clamp, short and long pivot mount accessories and thumb screw for optimal positioning and usability. Kits will retail for $39.99 and are available now!

To learn more about this great product or to place an order, visit www.assaultind.com, call (714) 799-6711 or email [email protected]

