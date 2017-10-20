BE COOL, BE NICE

Headline News
October 20, 2017
ICEFLOW COOLANT: Latest new product from Twin Air —

The off-road world has relied on Twin Air’s foam filters for decades, but now they have added something else to keep your machine running strong. Here’s what they have to say about their new IceFlow Coolant:

Maintain peak HP with this high performance, ready-to-use coolant. Formulated for long-lasting protection of all metals inside your cooling system, without harming the water pump seals. Phosphate/silicate-free, non-toxic and biodegradable. The coolant of choice for extreme off-road conditions as well as on-road usage year-round.

 

KEY FEATURES

Ready to use demineralized water, no need to dilute

Mono propylene glycol based (mpg)

Cutting edge nanotech and organic additive technology

Biodegradable, non-toxic

Reduces and maintains optimal operating temperatures

Extreme freezing point protection -26C / -14F

Long lasting protection of all metals/seals

Silicate free

Comes in a 2,2 liter container

Use IceFlow’s free radiator cap sticker as a reminder to keep your coolant purely the best.

More info> http://www.twinair.com/new-products-from-twin-air.php

 

