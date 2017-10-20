BE COOL, BE NICE

ICEFLOW COOLANT: Latest new product from Twin Air —

The off-road world has relied on Twin Air’s foam filters for decades, but now they have added something else to keep your machine running strong. Here’s what they have to say about their new IceFlow Coolant:

Maintain peak HP with this high performance, ready-to-use coolant. Formulated for long-lasting protection of all metals inside your cooling system, without harming the water pump seals. Phosphate/silicate-free, non-toxic and biodegradable. The coolant of choice for extreme off-road conditions as well as on-road usage year-round.