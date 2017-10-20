BE COOL, BE NICE

ICEFLOW COOLANT: Latest new product from Twin Air —
The off-road world has relied on Twin Air’s foam filters for decades, but now they have added something else to keep your machine running strong. Here’s what they have to say about their new IceFlow Coolant:
Maintain peak HP with this high performance, ready-to-use coolant. Formulated for long-lasting protection of all metals inside your cooling system, without harming the water pump seals. Phosphate/silicate-free, non-toxic and biodegradable. The coolant of choice for extreme off-road conditions as well as on-road usage year-round.
KEY FEATURES
Ready to use demineralized water, no need to dilute
Mono propylene glycol based (mpg)
Cutting edge nanotech and organic additive technology
Biodegradable, non-toxic
Reduces and maintains optimal operating temperatures
Extreme freezing point protection -26C / -14F
Long lasting protection of all metals/seals
Silicate free
Comes in a 2,2 liter container
Use IceFlow’s free radiator cap sticker as a reminder to keep your coolant purely the best.
More info> http://www.twinair.com/new-products-from-twin-air.php