BROTHERS FIGHT FOR UTV TITLE

— This saturday is the final round of the GNCC championship. It’s called “The Ironman” and is held in the woods of Crawfordsville, Indiana. Walker Fowler has already clinched the Pro Quad Cross-Country class, but the XC1 Pro UTV title is still up for grabs.

Cody Miller

Hunter Miller

Factory Yamaha driver, Cody Miller, is leading the points going in and second in points is Hunter Miller. Yes, Hunter is Cody’s brother and he also happens to be Can-Am’s factory team driver. There is a 3 point difference between the two, so it’ll be interesting to see who wins out in this sibling rivalry, and also which brand gets to take home the Championship trophy. Cody is the current champ from last season, but can he make it two in a row?

Kyle Chaney

Running third in points is former XC1 UTV Pro Champ Kyle Chaney who is also on Can-Am’s Factory Team. However, it would be a long shot for him to overcome the points differential. Kyle would have to get first in “The Ironman” with Cody and Hunter Miller both finishing 21st or worse.

More info here> https://gnccracing.com