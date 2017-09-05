Buggy Whip Inc 50th Anniversary Build!

Lit in the USA

This year, Buggy Whip Inc is celebrating their 50th anniversary. As makers of the most recognized and requested safety antenna in the world, Buggy Whip recently released a new LED whip. The company began as just a simple whip pole with a light bulb on the end.

Now they offer full LED whips with quite a few impressive features. Whips can be easily attached with a threaded base or a quick release adaptor that uses a hitch pin. Designed with 316 stainless steel the base is durable, cleans easily, and will not rust or corrode.

%100 proprietary tubing protects your whip with integrity and durability because it is strong and resistant to weather, UV, chemicals. Fluids, dirt, dust, fungus, and flame. Buggy Whips are even military and aerospace grade approved. As a leader in safety for 50 years, Buggy Whip has a vision to evolve the industry by marketing their LED whips to construction, mining, agriculture, boating, recreation vehicles, airport vehicles, military, and aerospace fields where visibility and safety are paramount.

Standard sizes range from 2 feet to 8 feet and each is available in 8 true vibrant colors. With the celebration of the 50-year milestone came the “Lit in the USA” campaign as well as a Maverick X3 XRS build that will collaborate with many brands.

The rig will be featured at Sand Sport Super Show and SEMA 2017 to showcase to consumers that Buggy Whips aren’t just for sand cars. We were able to get a sneak peek of the currently under construction build and can’t wait to see the official debut. For more information about Buggy Whip Inc and their products, follow the link: https://www.buggywhip.com/