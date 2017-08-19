UTV MIRRORS BUYER’S GUIDE

— Clear choices for the rear or side of your UTV —

One vital item that most UTVs on the market don’t come stock with is either rear- or side-view mirrors. That can be a drag when trying to back up, check on your buddies or check out the gnarly hill you just climbed. It makes things even more difficult if you’re utilizing any type of four-, five- or six-point seatbelt set-up that renders your body too restricted to look behind the machine. We always try to install them on our UTVs for pure comfort and convenience. There are a lot of options out there to choose from, and we’ve comprised a list of some of the best on the market. From budget to high-roller status, they’re all below for you to see. Most machine manufacturers have accessory mirrors as well, but we limited this list to aftermarket brands.

ASSAULT INDUSTRIES BOMBER SIDE MIRRORS

CONTACT: www.assaultind.com, 714-799-6711

MSRP: $239.99

COLORS: Black, yellow, blue, red, white, orange, Lime Squeeze, Can-Am red

The Assault Industries Bomber-series side mirrors are made from high-grade aluminum and lightweight polymer materials, mixing sleek, aerodynamic styling with aggressive angular contours. These well-designed, highly adjustable mirrors provide exceptional rearward visibility. The Bomber-series mirrors feature Assault Industries’ signature clamps, which allow mounting to 1.5”, 1.75”, 1.875” (Can-Am Maverick X3) and 2” roll bars.

B2 BOMBER SIDE MIRRORS

MSRP: $299.99

COLORS: Raw, blue, red, Lime Squeeze, orange, white

An evolution of the original Bomber side mirror, the B2 mirrors are ultra-thin, lightweight and low profile in design. Constructed from 6061 T6 aluminum and stainless steel, the B2 Bomber mirror’s black-anodized, angular detailing and chamfered edges are visually interesting. The front bezel and rear insert come standard in a raw-aluminum finish, but are available in a variety of popular colors! The B2 Bomber mirrors can be rebuilt if damaged or broken and include Assault’s rugged cage clamps for mounting to 1.5”, 1.75” and 2” roll cages.

EXPLORER SIDE MIRRORS

MSRP: $239.99

COLORS: Black, red, blue, orange, yellow, white

Assault Industries’ Explorer-series mirrors were designed for the outdoor adventure seeker! Explorer mirrors feature the greatest range of visibility of all Assault Industries’ mirrors. The housing is made from light, durable high-impact polymer. Colored bezels are available to match your vehicle. The unique Assault Industries clamps enable mounting to the following roll bar sizes: 1.5”, 1.75”, 1.875” (Can-Am Maverick X3) or 2”.

SIDEWINDER CONVEX SIDE MIRRORS

MSRP: $299.99–$329.99

COLORS: Raw, red, blue, white, orange, Lime Squeeze, Can-Am Red

Assault Sidewinder convex side mirrors provide an enhanced field of view and feature an all-new round shape. Sidewinder convex side mirrors are constructed primarily from CNC-machined billet aluminum and are completely re-buildable with basic tools. The new round design is highly customizable. The front and rear bezels can be replaced with available colored bezels, or the end user can have the raw bezels finished themselves for a more customized look. The mirrors can be mounted using available 1.5”, 1.75”, 1.875” or 2” clamps, and can also be custom mounted.

STEALTH SERIES CONVEX REAR-VIEW MIRROR

MSRP: $84.99

COLORS: Black

Assault’s Stealth-series rear-view mirror housing is made of high-strength polymer for durability and weight savings. The clamps are machined from 6061 T6 aluminum and mount to an assortment of roll bar sizes. The convex mirror glass provides crisp images with a wide field of view for optimal spacial awareness. All Assault mirrors come with a limited lifetime warranty. The mirrors can be mounted using available 1.5”, 1.75”, 1.875” or 2” clamps.

ATV TEK CLEARVIEW UTV CENTER MIRROR

CONTACT: www.atv-tek.com, 801-710-8942

MSRP: $49.99–$59.99

COLORS: Black

Designed with different-sized users in mind, the Clearview UTV center mirror allows you to quickly and easily micro adjust the mirror for perfect rear vision. The Clearview UTV mirror’s universal design fits on all tubular roll cages, from 1” to 2 ½” in diameter, and the Polaris Pro-Fit roll cage. The low-profile mount is compatible with most windshields and tops. The slightly convex style increases field of view and gives a truly clear view. The vibration-reducing rubberized seal and ball mount substantially reduce vibration.

CLEARVIEW UTV MIRROR

MSRP: $38.56–$49.99

COLORS: Black

Designed with high-grade materials and versatility in mind, the rectangular, convex-face Clearview side mirror increases field of view. The spring-tensioned ball joint allows 360 degrees of rotation and 15 degrees of tilt. It mounts to either side of the UTV. The mirror head can be adjusted in four ways for perfect mirror orientation. The Clearview side mirrors fit on all tubular roll cages from 1” to 2 ½” in diameter and the Polaris Pro Fit roll cage. The mirror is equipped with breakaway technology. This feature allows the mirror to fold in and break away instead of breaking on tight trails or in trailers. The slightly convex style increases field of view and gives a truly clear view. An inline vibration isolator with a vibration-reducing seal helps vision. Sold as a pair.

ELITE SERIES UTV SIDE MIRROR

MSRP: $64.99

COLORS: Black

Designed with style and functionality, Elite Series mirrors boast tremendous adjustability with 360 degrees of spring-tensioned rotation and 25 degrees of tilt adjustment. It mounts to both the left and right side of the UTV. The mirror head can be adjusted high, low and wide for perfect mirror orientation. The universal design fits on all tubular roll cages from 1” to 2 ½” in diameter. The new patent-pending low-profile mount is compatible with most windshields and tops. The Elite side mirror is equipped with dual- axis breakaway technology. This feature allows the mirror arm to fold in and break away if it’s contacted and allows the mirror head to rotate 360 degrees, which protects the mirror and gives you micro-adjustment. The slightly convex glass increases field of view. The beadlock design holds the mirror glass with a vibration-reducing rubberized seal. Sold as a pair.

ELITE SERIES UTV SIDE MIRROR WITH BLINDSPOT

MSRP: $79.99

COLORS: Black

The new Elite Series side mirror with Blindspot mirror has all the features of the normal Elite mirror but with an added Blindspot mirror.

AXIA ALLOYS PANORAMIC REAR-VIEW MIRROR

CONTACT: www.axiaalloys.com, 480-216-6266

MSRP: $114.95–$219.95

COLORS: Satin, black

Axia Alloys’ Panoramic rear-view mirrors fit the UTV segment very well. They are constructed with a machined billet-aluminum housing, and each has a lifetime warranty. One 12” option comes with a folding sun visor for those bright summer days. They are offered in lengths from 9” to 17” and clamps that range from 0.5” to 6” in length.

FOLDING SIDE MIRROR

MSRP: $149.95

COLORS: Satin, black

Axia Alloys 6” convex glass and flat-glass folding side mirrors are fully adjustable on the fly with adjustable tension at all pivot points. The scratch-resistant convex glass is housed in a billet-aluminum housing. These side mirrors are just under 6” wide x 5” tall and stick out 7.5” from the outside edge of the mounting tube. Mirrors will mount on a vertical, horizontal or tube of any angle. Lifetime warranty and sold as a single mirror.

5” BILLET-ARM SIDE MIRROR

MSRP: $64.95

COLORS: Satin, black

Axia’s 5” billet convex and flat-glass side mirrors feature a fully adjustable billet arm so they can be mounted on both horizontal and vertical bars of any angle. The satin and clear-anodized mirrors are supplied with a chrome-finish mirror body, while the black-anodized arms come with a black powdercoat body. Sold as a single mirror.

4” FULL BILLET-ARM SIDE MIRROR

MSRP: $99.95

COLORS: Satin, black

These billet side mirrors have a 4” outer diameter and are fitted with a scratch-resistant convex mirror. Made from strong full-billet-aluminum construction. Mirrors are fully adjustable and lock into position so they can take vibration and hits from things like branches without movement. Sold as a single mirror.

DRAGONFIRE RACING SS SIDE VIEW MIRRORS

CONTACT: www.dragonfireracing.com, 800-708-9803

MSRP: $179.99

COLORS: Black

The SuperSport side-view mirrors have been designed to give you a sleek mirror without compromising function. Constructed of CNC-machined billet aluminum, this kit was made to handle the rigorous abuse of off-road driving. Built-in features like the 360-degree swivel and 4” convex mirror glass allows for the proper viewing angle with just a simple push. Lightweight design combined with race-proven two-bolt cage clamps make sure they stay put in the roughest of terrain. A sleek black-anodized finish adds style and attitude. Sold as pairs and are offered for 1.75”, 1.875” and 2” cages.

DEFENDER SS SIDE-VIEW MIRRORS

MSRP: $189.99

COLORS: Black

DragonFire has taken the popular SuperSport side mirror to the next level with the introduction of the folding Defender SS mirror. The indexed pivot mechanism allows the mirrors to move out of the way for trail or trailer hazards and then be quickly returned to the original position. Made from billet aluminum and has 4” convex mirror glass. Sold as pairs and are offered for 1.75”, 1.875” and 2” cages.

EXTREME METAL PRODUCTS SMACK BACK BUGGY ROUND MIRROR

CONTACT: www.extrememetalproducts.com, 216-267-3900

MSRP: $69.99

COLORS: Black

These mirrors smack back out of the way on tight trails. They fit various-size cages with the rubber shims provided. They extend out an additional 2” for improved view. The convex mirror gives a good view up, down and to the sides. Fits 1.5”, 1 5/8”, 1 3/4”, 1 7/8” and 2” diameter cages. Can be mounted on the driver side or passenger side. Sold as a pair.

SMACK BACK BUGGY RECTANGLE MIRROR

MSRP: $69.99

COLORS: Black

These mirrors smack back out of the way on tight trails. They fit various size cages with the rubber shims provided. They extend out an additional 2” for better view. The convex mirror gives a good view up, down and to the sides. Its large rectangular shape of 8” x 4” gives the occupants a big viewing area. Fits 1.5”, 1 5/8”, 1 3/4”, 1 7/8” and 2” diameter cages. Can be mounted on driver side or passenger side. Sold as a pair.

UTV FOLDING MIRROR

MSRP: $64.99

COLORS: black

EMP UTV folding mirrors are the largest on the market at 6” wide and 7 1/2” tall. The ball joint allows the mirrors to fold in when in tight areas, and the swivel allows for infinite adjustment. It includes 1 7/8” or 2” tube clamps.

UTV WIDE PANORAMIC REAR-VIEW MIRROR

MSRP: $49.99

COLORS: Black

The Panoramic mirror has a large viewing area and is 13” wide. It is made from polycarbonate so it will not shatter. It comes with rubber bushings for different-size cages. Other features include extending up and down for driver preference and ball joint for infinite adjustment.

KOLPIN UTV SIDE MIRROR

CONTACT: www.kolpin.com, 877-956-5746

MSRP: $47.24–$52.49

COLORS: Black

The convex mirror provides wide viewing range and image stabilization. The frame is made from a high-impact ABS housing and shatter proof tempered glass. It includes a ball-socket joint for unlimited viewing angles and a break-away feature upon impact. The mirror dimensions are 4.125” x 7.75” and will fit 1 5/8” through 2” and the Polaris Pro Fit roll cage. Sold as a pair.

UTV UNIVERSAL REAR MIRROR

MSRP: $20.99

COLORS: Black

This convex mirror provides wide viewing range and image stabilization. The frame is made from a high-impact ABS housing and shatter-proof tempered glass. It includes a ball-socket joint for unlimited viewing angles, and the mirror dimensions are 4.5” x 8”. Includes clamp and hardware to fit most 1.375”–2” tubing.

UTV REAR-SIDE MIRROR

MSRP: $41.99

COLORS: Black

The rear-side mirror can be used for rear- or side-mounting options. It’s easy to adjust with the quick-pivot design. The clamp allows overhead mounting in your UTV with a roof installed. The wide-angle, convex lens provides high visibility while the over-molded grips help to reduce vibration. Accommodates up to 1 ¾” tubing. The mirror dimension is 10” x 3” and is sold as a single mirror.

UTV UNIVERSAL SIDE MIRROR

MSRP: $62.99

COLORS: Black

These rugged UTV mirrors feature dual lenses for the widest viewing range available. It features a fold-in and breakaway design with full-range adjustment. Assembles in seconds with the vibration-damped quick-attach universal clamp. Fits 1 ¾”–2” diameter tubes and is sold in pairs.

MODQUAD BILLET SIDE MIRRORS

CONTACT: www.modquad.com, 541-791-2887

MSRP: $239.95

COLORS: Black, blue, red, orange, polished

Modquad’s billet side mirrors have been designed with a large glass mirror and ball pivot mount for easy adjustment. They fit all 1 3/4” frames and are sold in pairs.

BILLET ROUND CONVEX SIDE MIRRORS

MSRP: $239.95

COLORS: Black, blue, red, orange, polished

Modquad’s billet round convex side mirrors have been designed with a 3.75” convex round mirror and ball-pivot mount for easy adjustment. They fit all 1 3/4” frames and are sold in pairs.

BILLET SINGLE CLAMP REAR-VIEW MIRROR

MSRP: $129.95

COLORS: Black, blue, red, orange, polished

This convex mirror utilizes a single-clamp system with a standard clear mirror measuring 2 1/2” x 11”. The Modquad 1 3/4” clamp system allows for installation of roof and other attachments, requiring no modification for clamps. The mirror is fully adjustable using a pivot-style mounting system.

BILLET 3-PANEL REAR-VIEW MIRROR

MSRP: $197.95

COLORS: Black, blue, red, orange, polished

This is a billet-aluminum 3-panel rear-view mirror. Comes with 3” mounting brackets for 1 3/4” frame. With its wide-profile design, the driver will be able to see much more than a standard single-panel rear-view mirror.

MOOSE UTILITY DIVISION INSIDE/OUTSIDE REAR-SIDE MIRROR

CONTACT: www.mooseutilities.com

MSRP: $17.95–$54.95

COLORS: Black

The M.U.D rear-side mirror can be mounted to virtually any roll cage. It can be installed as a side-view or rear-view mirror with a simple clamp. Size options for roll cages are 1.5”, 1.75” and 2”.

WIDE ANGLE REAR-VIEW MIRROR

MSRP: $39.95

COLORS: Black

The wide-angle view this mirror provides is a large viewing area. It features a steel clamp that minimizes vibration, double ball joints for adjustability, simple one-screw setup and a convex mirror.

QUADBOSS REAR-/SIDE-VIEW MIRROR

CONTACT: www.quadboss.com, 877-847-1558

MSRP: $19.99

COLORS: Black

The universal mirror from QuadBoss will work for side- or rear-view applications. It features a ball-socket joint for multiple viewing angles; high-impact ABS housing; convex, shatterproof, tempered glass; and a low-mass clamp design. The mirror is 8” x 4.5” and will work on 1 3/4” to 2” roll cages.

REAR-VIEW MIRROR

MSRP: $34.95

COLORS: Black

The QuadBoss rear-view mirror has a low-profile mounting bracket that minimizes interference with other attachments. It features shatter-resistant convex safety glass that provides wide-angle viewing and image stability. It also has an adjustable mounting system to provide maximum viewing range. The mirror is 4.8” x 8.3”, and it has a lifetime warranty. The mirror options will fit 1.75”, 2” and Polaris Pro Fit roll cages.

SIDE-VIEW MIRROR

MSRP: $54.95

COLORS: Black

The QuadBoss side-view mirror has a low-profile mounting bracket to minimize interference with other attachments. It features shatter-resistant, convex safety glass that provides wide-angle viewing and image stability. It also has an adjustable mounting system to provide maximum viewing range and a flip-back, foldaway design. The mirror width is 4.8” x 8.3”, and it has a lifetime warranty. The mirror will fit 1.75”, 2” and Polaris Pro Fit roll cages. Sold in pairs.

RIGID INDUSTRIES REFLECT SIDE-VIEW MIRRORS

CONTACT: www.rigidindustries.com, 855-760-5337

MSRP: $499.99

COLORS: Black

The Rigid Reflect is the first LED light that not only illuminates the road ahead, but also allows you to see what’s behind. The Rigid Reflect is an advanced LED lighting solution with a fully adjustable side mirror all in one. Though originally developed for UTV and powersports applications, the Reflect is a great solution for just about any off-road application. The Reflect uses Rigid’s patented LED technology and new side-shooter optics to provide a wide beam of light for cornering and drifting. For even more versatility, there are also built-in amber LEDs on the outside edge of the fixture that can be used as turn signals, flashers or even auxiliary running lights. Roll-cage mounting clamps make installation easy, while aiming of both the light and the mirror can be adjusted independently. Sold as a pair.

SEIZMIK PURSUIT SIDE-VIEW MIRRORS

CONTACT: www.seizmik.com, 866-838-3366

MSRP: $149.99

COLORS: Black, red, yellow, green

The cast-aluminum housing can withstand extreme abuse. The Pursuit side-view mirrors have weather-sealed caps to keep out debris. They feature a rubber vibration isolator that gives the occupants a clear image and keeps the mirror from sliding. A slim, low-mass design allows the Pursuit mirrors to work with virtually any windshield. Other great option includes a notched Delrin detent to fold the mirror, and the glass moves independently from the housing. They are offered for 1.75”, 2” and the Polaris Pro Fit roll cages. Lifetime warranty and sold in pairs.

SIDE-VIEW MIRRORS

MSRP: $59.99

COLORS: Black

The Seizmik side-view mirror has an adaptive 360-degree bracket rotation. It will accommodate any roll-cage pillar and provide optimal viewing position. The convex mirror design more than doubles your field of view. The frame is made from ABS plastic that features a breakaway design when it takes an impact. A heavy-duty steel mounting clamp/bracket make for a tough system. They are offered for 1.5”, 1.75”, 2” and the Polaris Pro Fit roll cages. Sold in pairs.

STRIKE SIDE-VIEW MIRRORS

MSRP: $69.99

COLORS: Black, other colors are available soon

The Seizmik side-view mirror has an adaptive 360-degree bracket rotation. It will accommodate any roll-cage pillar and provide optimal viewing. The convex mirror design more than doubles your field of view. The frame is made from ABS plastic that features a breakaway design when it takes an impact. A heavy-duty steel mounting clamp/bracket make for a tough system. They are offered for 1.75”, 2” and the Polaris Pro Fit roll cages. Lifetime warranty and sold in pairs.

UNIVERSAL UTV MIRROR

MSRP: $19.99

COLORS: Black

This universal mirror can be mounted in several places on a UTV. It can be used on either side or as a center-mount mirror. It offers a convex mirror for a wider viewing angle and shatter-resistant tempered glass. They are offered for 1.5”, 1.75” and 2” roll cages. Sold as a single mirror.

WIDE-ANGLE REAR-VIEW MIRROR

MSRP: $39.99

COLORS: Black

The wide-angle rear-view mirror is the perfect rear-view mirror for UTVs. It has an incredible range of adjustment, with different mounting options to allow it to fit on nearly any UTV. The double ball joint allows the driver to position the mirror in any configuration they choose, and the friction pads inside the ball joints keep the mirror from moving on rough trails. The oversized convex viewing surface reduces vibration and allows the rider to see anything happening behind them. The all-steel clamp, shaft and bracket create a heavy-duty mirror that can really take a beating. They are offered for 1.5”, 1.75”, 2” and the Polaris Pro Fit roll cages

SUPERATV UTV SIDE-VIEW MIRROR

CONTACT: www.superatv.com, 855-743-3427

MSRP: $54.95

COLORS: Black

The SuperATV UTV side-view mirrors are made from plastic and a convex mirror design that provides wide-angle visibility. It’s easy to install, and the mirror measures 8.5” x 4.25”. They will fit on 1.75” and 2” roll cages. Sold as a pair.

UTV REAR-VIEW MIRROR

MSRP: $24.95

COLORS: Black

The SuperATV UTV rear -view mirror is made from plastic and a convex mirror that provides wide-angle visibility. With a simple design, it makes it easy to install. It will fit on 1.5”, 1.75” and 2” roll cages.

UTV 3-PANEL REAR-VIEW MIRROR

MSRP: $99.95

COLORS: Black

Increase your side and rear vision with SuperATV’s 3-panel, wide-angle rear-view mirror. Three glass mirrors are strategically positioned and adjustable to maximize your view. Adjust them at different angles and you’ll have an extremely wide viewing area to see and avoid debris and other obstacles while blazing trails. Easy to install, and options are available for 1.5”, 1.75”, 1 7/8” and 2” brackets for easy mounting onto your roof or roll cage.

TUSK

CONTACT: www.rockymountainatvmc.com, 800-336-5437

ALLOY UTV MIRROR KIT

MSRP: $39.99

COLORS: Black

The Tusk premium round UTV mirror kit is perfect for staying aware of what is happening around you. This Tusk mirror is built tough to withstand the abuse you and your side-by-side can dish out. The aluminum shell shields the shatter-resistant mirror, while the black-anodized finish looks great. It’s 5” in diameter and will fit the left or right side of the machine. Sold as a single mirror.

DELUXE RECTANGLE UTV MIRROR KIT

MSRP: $19.99

COLORS: Black

The Tusk Deluxe rectangle UTV mirror kit is perfect for staying aware of what is happening around you. This mirror is built tough to withstand the abuse you and your side-by-side can dish out. The convex, shatter-resistant mirror offers a great field of vision, and the black-anodized finish of the mount looks great. Can be mounted as a center, left- or right-side mirror. Sold as a single mirror.

UTV MIRROR KIT

MSRP: $18.99

COLORS: Black

The Tusk UTV mirror features a convex design for a wide-angle view and includes a rugged black-anodized aluminum mount. The mirror is shatter-resistant and can be used as either a left or right side. Sold as a single mirror.

UTV INC.BILLET-ALUMINUM PANORAMIC REAR-VIEW MIRROR

CONTACT: www.utvinc.com, 480-718-5511

MSRP: $99.95

COLORS: Blue, green, orange, red, polished, black

Machined from 6061 aluminum and then anodized, these true glass panoramic convex rear-view mirrors will let you see everything you need to that is behind you. Utilizes an adjustable 3/8”-16 threaded mount. Clamp not included. Mirror itself measures 12” x 2.75”.

5” ROUND SIDE MIRROR

MSRP: $59.95

COLORS: Black, stainless

The UTV Inc. 5” round side mirror is built strong and is adjustable. A long arm extends the mirror out to give the occupants a clear view on both sides of the machine. Sold as a single mirror. It fits 1.875” roll cages.

5” ROUND CONVEX SIDE MIRROR

MSRP: $59.95–$69.95

COLORS: Black, orange, green, red, stainless, blue

The UTV Inc. 5” round convex side mirror is built strong and is adjustable. A long arm extends the mirror out to give the occupants a clear view on both sides of the machine. Sold as a single mirror. It fits 1 1/4”, 1 1/2”, 1 3/4” and 2” roll cages.

5” BILLET ALUMINUM ROUND CONVEX HEAVY-DUTY SIDE MIRROR

MSRP: $109.95

COLORS: Black, stainless

The UTV Inc. 5”, round, convex, heavy-duty side mirror is billet aluminum and is adjustable. A long arm extends the mirror out to give the occupants a clear view on both sides of the machine. Sold as a single mirror. It fits 1 1/2”, 1 3/4” and 2” roll cages.

BILLET-ALUMINUM BREAK-AWAY SIDE VIEW MIRROR

MSRP: $69.95

COLORS: Black

UTV Inc.’s very popular rectangular 5” side-view mirror has had a little product redesign to make it even better. Now featuring a break-away function and they fold in. It will clamp on to any 1.75” and 2” tubing. Powder-coated fine-texture black for a long, durable finish. Made from 6061 T6 billet aluminum and a real glass mirror for a very clean and clear image in the mirror. Sold as one mirror.