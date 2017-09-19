UTV WINDSHIELD BUYER’S GUIDE

— Dirt Wheels’ top 15 UTV windshields —

We believe that having a windshield on a UTV is a great thing. Number one, it keeps the elements off you and your passenger when traversing cold, wet or windy days. A windshield can also benefit you in the summer by keeping the bugs off our beautiful faces or preventing nasty windburn! Whether you’re looking for a full windshield, half windshield, folding windshield or a windshield with a wiper kit, you’ll be sure to find something that works for you in this buyer’s guide!

CABELA’S TRAIL TRIMMER UTV FOLDING WINDSHIELD

MSRP: $279.99

CONTACT: www.cabelas.com, 800-237-4444

Cabela’s versatile UTV folding windshields deliver the ideal blend of flexibility, functionality and style. Once mounted, the durable, weather-resistant nylon hinges can be raised or lowered without tools. Rubber-coated stainless steel clamps mount the windshield directly to the roll cage for solid, vibration-free performance. Gasket trim seals the windshield to the hood and protects the hood from damage. They also offer a half-windshield option.

CLASSIC ACCESSORIES FABRIC UTV WINDSHIELD

MSRP: $64.95

CONTACT: www.classicaccessories.com, 800-854-2315

This windshield is made from an ultra-clear window material framed with heavy-duty ProtekX Extreme fabric that instantly shields against wind and rain. It attaches in seconds to the roll cage of UTVs with cinch-tight straps and rip-and-grip closure tabs. A two-year warranty is included, and it rolls up for easy storage.

CLEARLY TOUGH FULL FOLDING WINDSHIELD

MSRP: Starting at $329.99

CONTACT: www.clearlytough.com

Clearly Tough’s full folding windshield requires no tools for installation with their easy-strap mounting system. Their scratch resistant, hard coated polycarbonate system can be installed and taken off in a matter of minutes. The top half of the windshield folds down for superior airflow on hot days. They also offer a half windshield option.

EXTREME METAL PRODUCTS FLIP-UP WINDSHIELD

MSRP: Starting at $369.99

CONTACT: www.extrememetalproducts.com, 216-267-3900

This hard-coated windshield adjusts to four positions: open, closed and two vented positions. Gas struts hold it open for hunting and while driving less than 5 mph, such as around the campsite. This windshield runs all the way to the top just under your stock visor, keeping out cold air. This is great option when running with a canvas cab or in the winter if you have a heater. EMP also sells standard full windshields and half windshields.

KOLPIN FULL TILT WINDSHIELD

MSRP: $367.49–$650.99

CONTACT: www.kolpin.com, 877-956-5746

Kolpin’s full tilting windshield is designed with a three-position tilt mechanism that permits airflow into the driver compartment if desired. It opens from 3 inches to 5.5 inches and is made from a hard-coated, 1/4-inch, abrasion-resistant polycarbonate. It’s easy to install, and the top windshield section is removable without tools. Open positions are designed for low-speed riding only. They also offer full windshields and half windshields.

MOOSE UTILITY DIVISION HALF WINDSHIELD

MSRP: $124.95–$147.95

CONTACT: www.mooseutilities.com

Moose Utility Division’s (MUD) half windshield is made from a premium, .177-inch-thick, clear polycarbonate. The rubber-coated stainless steel mounting clamps make installing the windshield easy and provide a vibration-free mount. MUD also sells full windshields and folding windshields.

NATIONAL CYCLE WASH‘N’WIPE FULL WINDSHIELD

MSRP: Starting at $595.95

CONTACT: www.nationalcycle.com, 708-343-0400

National Cycle’s Wash‘N’Wipe Quantum hard-coated polycarbonate full windshield is made for all elements. Wash’N’Wipe UTV windshields are packaged with complete mounting hardware. The washer/wiper unit comes pre-installed. The fluid reservoir, fluid switch and electrical wiring harness come with detailed installation instructions. The Quantum polycarbonate has a three-year warranty. They also offer half windshields and full standard windshields.

QUADBOSS FULL FOLDING WINDSHIELD

MSRP: $336.95

CONTACT: www.quadboss.com, 877-847-1558

QuadBoss’ folding windshield provides full coverage or it folds down to create a half windshield and more airflow to the occupants. The hinge system allows it to fold up or down easily. Its tool-less design allows for quick mounting or unmounting, and the mounts are made from a rubber-coated stainless steel. The windshield itself is made from a 0.177-inch-thick polycarbonate material. Quadboss also offers a half windshield option.

ROGUE INNOVATIONS BUG BUSTER WINDSCREEN

MSRP: Starting at $259

CONTACT: www.roguepowersports.com, 972-215-7807

The airflow from the Bug Buster windscreen not only keeps you cool but helps carry dust out of the cab. The UV-resistant, high-strength mesh material provides optimal clarity and won’t scratch, giving you a clear view. While not all mud is created equal, most mud is easily deflected with only small remnants left behind that are easily removed with a simple “flick” of the screen. Other options include rear windscreens and a roof windscreen.

RYFAB FOLDING VENTED GLASS WINDSHIELD

MSRP: Starting at $499.00

CONTACT: www.ryfabcargobox.com, 435-753-2655

This windshield has a laminated safety-glass panel that’s robust enough to avoid scratching or deformation. This windshield folds forward, out of your way, on pleasant days and onto the hood where it rests securely on shock-absorbent brackets. Whether up or down, the windshield is secured by included T-handle fasteners. A convenient full-width lower vent aids ventilation. The windshield is held in a tough metal housing designed for easy installation on your UTV. They also offer vented full windshields.

SEIZMIK VERSA-VENT FULL WINDSHIELD

MSRP: Starting at $299.99

CONTACT: www.seizmik.com, 866-838-3366

Seizmik’s full-vented windshield is available in 0.220-inch, optically clear, double-hard-coated polycarbonate. Its custom-designed, strong, low-profile nylon clamps do not interfere with other accessories. With its easy-turn knobs, it requires no tools for install or removal. Innovative windshield vents help on those hot days, and a gasket helps with keeping water out. They also offer full windshields, flip windshields and half windshields.

SUPERATV HALF WINDSHIELD

MSRP: Starting at $79.95

CONTACT: www.superatv.com

With many protection and tint options to choose from, each SuperATV windshield is super-tough, abrasion-resistant, Makrolon-coated polycarbonate with a bottom seal that’s contoured to your ride’s design. The 1/4-inch Makrolon is much stronger than your average UTV windshield. SuperATV offers a one-year warranty on all their windshields. They also offer non-scratch-resistant or scratch-resistant half/full windshields, vented windshields, rear windshields and flip-up full windshields.

SLASHER FOLDING REINFORCED UTV WINDSHIELD

MSRP: $249.99–$299.99

CONTACT: www.slasherperformance.com

Slasher Performance’s folding reinforced windshield is made of durable, UV-resistant polycarbonate (Lexan). It opens for visibility when dirty or for ventilation in hot weather. Rubber bumpers protect the sections from damage when folded. Plastic knobs lock the windshield to the sun visor in the closed position or to the bottom aluminum frame when open. When open, the aluminum sun visor stays in place and helps shade the occupant’s eyes.

TUSK UTV HINGED HALF WINDSHIELD

MSRP: $129.99

CONTACT: www.rockymountainatvmc.com, 800-336-5437

Tusk’s polycarbonate UTV hinged half windshield is a great option for your UTV. This folding UTV windshield gives you the best of both worlds. You can have the hinged windshield in the up position to keep most of the wind and elements away, or put the windshield down for unrestricted vision and maximum airflow. It’s 2 inches taller than the standard Tusk half windshield. They also offer full windshields, folding windshields and standard half windshields.

UTV WINDSHIELDS FULL TILTING WINDSHIELD

MSRP: Starting at $240.00

CONTACT: www.utvwindshieldsandaccessories.com, 801-981-9642

UTV Windshields’ full windshield gives you a choice: half when you want more fresh air and full when you need to stay warm and dry. It secures tightly in the down position for towing and riding. Fitted to the body with minimal gaps, it includes bottom trim molding to protect the body. They’ll custom build the windshield size to your exact top at no additional charge. It’s made from 1/4-inch polycarbonate and is scratch- and impact-resistant. They also make half windshields.