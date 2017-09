— BRP (Can-Am) has come out with this new electric kart for racing. The lithium battery powered Rotax electric motor generates 20 horsepower and will accelerate the kart and rider to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. It has a top speed of around 75 mph.

It they added some suspension and installed some dirt tires on this machine it would be a blast on a TT track. Naturally, that is how Dirt Wheels magazine would prefer to test it.