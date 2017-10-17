Headline News
Caterpillar Plans to Enter Utility Vehicle Market (October 17, 2017 12:05 pm)
TUESDAY TREAD: GBC DIRT COMMANDER TIRES (October 17, 2017 6:40 am)
Let’s Ride with LR! (October 16, 2017 6:36 pm)
10 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE RAPTOR 700R (October 16, 2017 1:10 pm)
SIMPSON DNA SFI.5 RACING SUIT (October 16, 2017 7:45 am)

Caterpillar Plans to Enter Utility Vehicle Market

October 17, 2017
Comments off
2 Views
2 block, Home News, Home Page, News

Caterpillar and Textron Join Forces

Caterpillar announces plans to enter the utility vehicle market. The company has entered into a
manufacturing and supply agreement with Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. and will offer UTV
models sold through participating Cat ® dealerships starting in 2018.

“We are excited about our introduction of the first-ever Cat UTV models. We look forward to
offering a vehicle specifically designed to serve the needs of our existing as well as new
customers,” says Steve Schoening, product manager. “Cat utility vehicles will offer exceptional
performance and stability at full load, superior reliability, and a quiet, spacious operator
environment.”

The new Cat UTV models were developed in collaboration with Textron Specialized Vehicles
Inc., a division of Textron Inc. Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. (TSV) manufactures utility
vehicles and equipment to serve numerous industries, marketed under a number of brands. TSV
product lines include Cushman utility vehicles, Textron Off Road side-by- sides and ATVs,
Arctic Cat snowmobiles, Jacobsen professional turf equipment and E-Z- GO golf cars.

Featuring a rugged steel cargo bed, the new UTVs from Caterpillar reliably handle up to 1,000 lb
(450 kg) of material and tools, and they offer 2,000-lb (900-kg) towing capacity. The UTVs also
provide ample headroom and legroom for tall riders.

“Cat UTVs offer easy-to- access service points for maintenance, and customers can rely on the
unmatched service and support offered by participating Cat dealers to keep their UTVs working
at peak performance,” adds Schoening.

Tags
, , , , ,

Related Article

TUESDAY TREAD: GBC DIRT COMMANDER TIRES

Oct 17, 2017Comments off3001 Views

— DIRT WHEELS TIRE TEST — When a company is building a UTV, it isn’t a one-man job. There are teams for sub-sections of the machine: motor

Let’s Ride with LR!

Have you ever wondered what it would be like

Oct 16, 2017

10 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW A...

— Yamaha has been the number one supplier of

Oct 16, 2017

SIMPSON DNA SFI.5 RACING SU...

— PRODUCT EVALUATION, By the staff of Dirt Wheels —

Oct 16, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤