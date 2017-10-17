Caterpillar Plans to Enter Utility Vehicle Market

Caterpillar and Textron Join Forces

Caterpillar announces plans to enter the utility vehicle market. The company has entered into a

manufacturing and supply agreement with Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. and will offer UTV

models sold through participating Cat ® dealerships starting in 2018.

“We are excited about our introduction of the first-ever Cat UTV models. We look forward to

offering a vehicle specifically designed to serve the needs of our existing as well as new

customers,” says Steve Schoening, product manager. “Cat utility vehicles will offer exceptional

performance and stability at full load, superior reliability, and a quiet, spacious operator

environment.”

The new Cat UTV models were developed in collaboration with Textron Specialized Vehicles

Inc., a division of Textron Inc. Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. (TSV) manufactures utility

vehicles and equipment to serve numerous industries, marketed under a number of brands. TSV

product lines include Cushman utility vehicles, Textron Off Road side-by- sides and ATVs,

Arctic Cat snowmobiles, Jacobsen professional turf equipment and E-Z- GO golf cars.

Featuring a rugged steel cargo bed, the new UTVs from Caterpillar reliably handle up to 1,000 lb

(450 kg) of material and tools, and they offer 2,000-lb (900-kg) towing capacity. The UTVs also

provide ample headroom and legroom for tall riders.

“Cat UTVs offer easy-to- access service points for maintenance, and customers can rely on the

unmatched service and support offered by participating Cat dealers to keep their UTVs working

at peak performance,” adds Schoening.