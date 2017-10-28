Headline News
NEW RZR XP 4 TURBO DYNAMIX (October 28, 2017 9:55 am)
CFMOTO JOINS NBA TEAM (October 28, 2017 8:06 am)
MAVERICK TRAIL ACCESSORIES (October 27, 2017 10:43 am)
NEW INTIMIDATOR ENFORCER UTV (October 27, 2017 8:12 am)
HONDA 450R SUSPENSION UPGRADE (October 26, 2017 11:47 am)

CFMOTO JOINS NBA TEAM

October 28, 2017
Comments off
24 Views
2 block, Events, Home News, Home Page, Machines, News, other

— CFMOTO USA has reached an agreement with the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA to become an official partner of the team for the next two seasons.

The first ever sports franchise sponsorship for CFMOTO USA includes in-arena branding, TV branding, in-game promotions and online sweepstake via the Timberwolves social media outlets along with CFMOTO’s social media channels.

“We are extremely excited to partner up with one of the most exciting teams in the NBA,” said Eric Fan, CFO of CFMOTO USA. “This agreement reinforces our commitment to the US market and to this community. It is very similar to the way the Wolves committed to Minnesota with the redesign of the Target Center and by signing big name players in the offseason,” added Fan.

John Tranby, Director of Marketing for CFMOTO USA said that “the NBA is huge overseas and this agreement is basically an international promotional opportunity for CFMOTO. Because the Timberwolves are so exciting to watch, and with the amount of games on TV, this will help our brand see continued growth in the US markets as well.”

As part of the sponsorship agreement, CFMOTO will have a presence in-arena with logo placement via the LED panels, in-game logo placement on the arena scoreboard, and a CFMOTO vehicle in the Target Center for a month during the season.

TV branding includes logos on the rotating scorer’s table courtside, along with a logo placement several times in-game above the digital game clock on TV broadcasts.

CFMOTO will also co-brand an in-game t-shirt toss with CFMOTO/Timberwolves shirts, along with a month-long sweepstakes on a branded page on the Timberwolves website.

Related Article

NEW RZR XP 4 TURBO DYNAMIX

Oct 28, 2017Comments off25 Views

— POLARIS Press Release — This summer, Polaris RZR® redefined the off-road riding experience with the introduction of the world’s first and only intelligent off-road suspension –

MAVERICK TRAIL ACCESSORIES

— When Can-Am developed the new Maverick Trail for

Oct 27, 2017

NEW INTIMIDATOR ENFORCER UT...

— Made in the USA with V-twin power —

Oct 27, 2017

HONDA 450R SUSPENSION UPGRA...

— LOOKING FOR GOOD DEALS — The Dirt Wheels

Oct 26, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.