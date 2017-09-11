CHAPARRAL EVENTS: AN OFF ROAD ENTHUSIASTS DREAM

This weekend we headed down to the happiest place on earth in sunny SoCal to check out a side by side expo and shop the massive sales floor. It may not be Disneyland, but for those in the power sports world it reaches that equivalent.

Chaparral Motorsports in San Bernardino, California is one of the largest brick and mortar power sports store in the country.With 16,000 square feet of vehicles, parts, and gear we’ll find any excuse to head down and spend some money. With over 30 years in the industry, these guys know what they’re doing.

When we heard they were having their own side by side expo we knew we had to check it out. The front parking lot was lined with shiny new machines, lots of parts and accessories, and great prices as always.

Chaparral has a huge range of vehicle bands and models. Can-Am, Polaris, Yamaha, Teryx, and Kymco both new and used, grace the showroom floors. Along with the many UTV’s, chaparral offers a wide variety of quad brand to choose from. All of the above and the addition of Honda and Suzuki.

The big deal event at Chaparral is their famous parking lot sale. The 31st annual Monster Lot Sale will be October 7th 2017 from 8am to 3pm. If you’re looking for something to fill your Saturday, you need parts and accessories for your rig, or you just want an excuse to visit the mega store then mark your calendar.