CoolKASE: The best way to keep your items cold while on the GO!

BiKASE, a company that designs and manufactures accessories for people on the go, is
launching the CoolKASE, its newest product on August 1, 2018. The CoolKASE is a soft cooler
that keeps items as cold or colder than most hard coolers and is mountable to bicycles, ATV’s,
Scooters, Kayaks, and other modes of transportation. People will find it a great way to store
drinks and food for a picnic. Holds up to (12) 16 ounce water bottles and up to 8 lbs of ice (800
cubic inches).
The CoolKASE is insulated with 12mm XLPE closed cell foam for maximum insulation. The body
is made with reinforced scrim material and the waterproof liner is made with durable TPU.
Extra sturdy mounting straps with corrosion resistant buckles are included. The overall
construction is RF welded to make it extra durable and watertight when upright. The sealed
inside TPU material also allows for easy cleaning.
The 3 mounting straps provide complete security when mounting to any type of rack on a
bicycle, scooter, kayak, ATV, etc. The top and side handles make for easy carrying and 2 top drings
allow for a shoulder strap to be clipped on. The CoolKASE also comes with a very useful
bottle opener! Reflective accents are added so you can be seen when traveling at night.
Pricing & Availability
Product funds will be initially collected via Kickstarter, where customers can purchase the new
product before it launches in stores. The Kickstarter campaign will launch on Tuesday Aug 1,
2018 and end on Thursday Aug 24. Our goal is to ship the CoolKASE to our Kickstarter backers in
September 2018. The CoolKASE will also be available for to our Wholesale customers in
September as well.
Minimum pledge prices include:
1. $99 for 1 CoolKASE
2. $179 for 2 CoolKASE’s
The Kickstarter goal is to raise $12,000 in pledges within the 24 days.
Regular MSRP: $149.99
Design/Sampling/Production
We have been designing the CoolKASE for the past 7 months, determining the best materials
for the cooler itself, the liner and the outside material. We have tested enough material to
make sure the CoolKASE does not rip when the straps are tightened or when carrying by the top
handle and most of all, we have made sure the CoolKASE will keep the contents cold for a day
of fun out in the sun. We are confident we have created a top quality soft cooler that can be
used on your outdoor adventure! The money from the Kickstarter campaign will go 100% to
cover the first production cost and shipping from our factory in Taiwan to our office in
Milwaukee. We are ready to go, we just need your support!
About BiKASE
The vision for BiKASE was born out of a desire to provide cyclists with well-designed products
that address the needs of all types of riders. Whether for an extended adventure, riding for
exercise, commuting, touring, training, or trail riding, we delight in designing and producing
practical accessories for you and your ride.
Our family operated business is located in Milwaukee, an area rich with cycling heritage.
Wisconsin’s roads, trails, kettles, landscapes and seasons are an inspiration and offer us terrific
ride and R&D opportunities. The team at BiKASE invests its energy creating great products that
we think will make your ride experience better and more enjoyable.
Contact
For more information, please contact:
Kevin Troyanek
Email: kevin@bikase.com
Cell: 414-687-5351