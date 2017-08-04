CoolKASE: The best way to keep your items cold while on the GO!

BiKASE, a company that designs and manufactures accessories for people on the go, is

launching the CoolKASE, its newest product on August 1, 2018. The CoolKASE is a soft cooler

that keeps items as cold or colder than most hard coolers and is mountable to bicycles, ATV’s,

Scooters, Kayaks, and other modes of transportation. People will find it a great way to store

drinks and food for a picnic. Holds up to (12) 16 ounce water bottles and up to 8 lbs of ice (800

cubic inches).



The CoolKASE is insulated with 12mm XLPE closed cell foam for maximum insulation. The body

is made with reinforced scrim material and the waterproof liner is made with durable TPU.

Extra sturdy mounting straps with corrosion resistant buckles are included. The overall

construction is RF welded to make it extra durable and watertight when upright. The sealed

inside TPU material also allows for easy cleaning.

The 3 mounting straps provide complete security when mounting to any type of rack on a

bicycle, scooter, kayak, ATV, etc. The top and side handles make for easy carrying and 2 top drings

allow for a shoulder strap to be clipped on. The CoolKASE also comes with a very useful

bottle opener! Reflective accents are added so you can be seen when traveling at night.



Pricing & Availability

Product funds will be initially collected via Kickstarter, where customers can purchase the new

product before it launches in stores. The Kickstarter campaign will launch on Tuesday Aug 1,

2018 and end on Thursday Aug 24. Our goal is to ship the CoolKASE to our Kickstarter backers in

September 2018. The CoolKASE will also be available for to our Wholesale customers in

September as well.

Minimum pledge prices include:

1. $99 for 1 CoolKASE

2. $179 for 2 CoolKASE’s

The Kickstarter goal is to raise $12,000 in pledges within the 24 days.

Regular MSRP: $149.99



Design/Sampling/Production

We have been designing the CoolKASE for the past 7 months, determining the best materials

for the cooler itself, the liner and the outside material. We have tested enough material to

make sure the CoolKASE does not rip when the straps are tightened or when carrying by the top

handle and most of all, we have made sure the CoolKASE will keep the contents cold for a day

of fun out in the sun. We are confident we have created a top quality soft cooler that can be

used on your outdoor adventure! The money from the Kickstarter campaign will go 100% to

cover the first production cost and shipping from our factory in Taiwan to our office in

Milwaukee. We are ready to go, we just need your support!

About BiKASE

The vision for BiKASE was born out of a desire to provide cyclists with well-designed products

that address the needs of all types of riders. Whether for an extended adventure, riding for

exercise, commuting, touring, training, or trail riding, we delight in designing and producing

practical accessories for you and your ride.

Our family operated business is located in Milwaukee, an area rich with cycling heritage.

Wisconsin’s roads, trails, kettles, landscapes and seasons are an inspiration and offer us terrific

ride and R&D opportunities. The team at BiKASE invests its energy creating great products that

we think will make your ride experience better and more enjoyable.



Contact

For more information, please contact:

Kevin Troyanek

Email: kevin@bikase.com

Cell: 414-687-5351