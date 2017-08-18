CST TIRES SXS ADVENTURE RALLY

AT SAND HOLLOW, UTAH — NOVEMBER 9-11, 2017

— Side x Side Adventure at Sand Hollow is a family friendly event with guided trail rides around Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane, Utah. Dates are November 9th, 10th and 11th, 2017.

Come down to southern Utah and test drive the latest offerings from the top manufacturers, take guided trail rides around Sand Hollow, get fed and meet new people. There is plenty of dry-camping available on site. Average temp for November is Sunny and 65 degrees, perfect riding weather!

Even if you can’t make it for the guided trail rides, come for the test drives and open riding. Sand Hollow will be open for riding approx. 2 pm once the guided trails are back. (Sand Hollow State Park charges a $10 day use fee to enter the park.)

CST Tires is excited to be the title sponsor of the CST Outdoor Adventure Rally at Sand Hollow. CST’s sales manager, Eric Tweedy, had this to say about the event: “It is going to be a great event and we are looking forward to showcasing our new SxS tires to the public. We are also pumped to support the industry at the grassroots level which is the heart and soul of the ATV/UTV industry” . More info> http://www.sxsadventurerally.com