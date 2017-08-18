Headline News
CST TIRES SXS ADVENTURE RALLY (August 18, 2017 8:18 am)
NELSON-RIGG UTV BAGS EVALUATION (August 17, 2017 8:19 am)
2018 TEXTRON OFF ROAD MODELS (August 16, 2017 4:15 pm)
SUSPENSION SETUP TIPS: (August 16, 2017 8:08 am)
THE TRX450R SPACE RACER – WATCH NOW! (August 15, 2017 10:40 am)

CST TIRES SXS ADVENTURE RALLY

August 18, 2017
Comments off
3 Views
Events, Home News, Home Page, News, Slideshow, Where to Ride, WHERE TO RIDE

AT SAND HOLLOW, UTAH — NOVEMBER 9-11, 2017

— Side x Side Adventure at Sand Hollow is a family friendly event with guided trail rides around Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane, Utah.  Dates are November 9th, 10th and 11th, 2017.

Come down to southern Utah and test drive the latest offerings from the top manufacturers, take guided trail rides around Sand Hollow, get fed and meet new people.  There is plenty of dry-camping available on site.  Average temp for November is Sunny and 65 degrees, perfect riding weather!

Even if you can’t make it for the guided trail rides, come for the test drives and open riding.  Sand Hollow will be open for riding approx. 2 pm once the guided trails are back. (Sand Hollow State Park charges a $10 day use fee to enter the park.)

CST Tires is excited to be the title sponsor of the CST Outdoor Adventure Rally at Sand Hollow. CST’s sales manager, Eric Tweedy, had this to say about the event: “It is going to be a great event and we are looking forward to showcasing our new SxS tires to the public.  We are also pumped to support the industry at the grassroots level which is the heart and soul of the ATV/UTV industry” . More info> http://www.sxsadventurerally.com

Related Article

NELSON-RIGG UTV BAGS EVALUATION

Aug 17, 2017Comments off63 Views

— Handy bags and a cooler from the adventure people —  By the staff of Dirt Wheels:       There is every chance that you may

2018 TEXTRON OFF ROAD MODEL...

— 2018 TEXTRON PRESS RELEASE — “With Textron Off

Aug 16, 2017

SUSPENSION SETUP TIPS:

— TESTING WALKER EVANS STEP-BY-STEP SHOCK TUNING — Improve

Aug 16, 2017

THE TRX450R SPACE RACER ...

Link to the article – THE SPACE RACER  

Aug 15, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤