CUSTOM CAN-AM DEFENDER

— Here is a 2017 Can-Am Defender that has been given a full customizing job with the help of S3 Powersports. It has no problem making it across the deepest mud holes while looking good doing so. This is a list of the special parts it has:
- S3 Power Sports 7″ Lift Kit
- S3 Power Sports Custom Lowered Roll Cage
- “S3 For Can-Am” Front Bumper
- “S3 For Can-Am” Nerf Bars
- S3 Power Sports Snorkels
- Vision X XPR-S Halo Lightbar
- Vision X Rock Lights
- Airdam Clutch Kit
- Offroad Sound System Custom Roof & Stereo
- Offroad Sound System Custom Headlights
- Wetsounds Amp & Speakers
- JTX Forged Wheels
- BKT Tires
- X3 Bucket Seats
- Rage Fabrication Doors
- N-Style Designs Custom Wrap