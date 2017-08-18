Headline News
CYLINDER KITS FOR YOUR OLDER QUAD

August 18, 2017
— SUMMIT OFFROAD is a good place to check out when refurbishing your older quad on a budget. They have a wide variety of used ATV parts as well as new. They also provide good deals on engine rebuild kits that include cylinders matched to new pistons. The Dirt Wheels crew was checking out their list and here are a few items you might be interested in, if you have a Banshee, Suzuki LT80, Honda TRX300, Raptor or Grizzly 660.

  • Yamaha Banshee YFZ350 cylinders with Wiseco piston kits
  • Includes everything shown in photo
  • Bored, honed (sized and crosshatched) & chamfered, ready to install
  • No core cylinders needed, however, we can give you a core price for your old cylinder(s) if you have one (or a pair) that’s usable- call!
  • Price –  $549.00-$679.00, depending upon bore size
  • Contact us by phone at 904-964-1496
  • Email at : parts@summitoffroad.net

  • Suzuki LT80 cylinder with PRO X piston kit
  • Includes everything shown in photo
  • Bored, honed (sized and crosshatched) & chamfered, ready to install
  • No core cylinder needed,however, we can give you a core price for your old cylinder if you have one that’s usable- call!
  • Price –  $179.00-$209.00, depending upon bore size 
  • Contact us by phone at 904-964-1496
  • Email at : parts@summitoffroad.net

  • Yamaha Raptor / Grizzly YFM660 cylinder with PRO X piston kit
  • Includes everything shown in photo
  • Bored, honed (sized and crosshatched) & chamfered, ready to install
  • No core cylinder needed,however, we can give you a core price for your old cylinder if you have one that’s usable- call!
  • Price –  $279.00-$299.00, depending upon bore size 
  • Contact us by phone at 904-964-1496
  • Email at : parts@summitoffroad.net

  • Honda TRX300 Fourtrax cylinder with WSM piston kit
  • Includes everything shown in photo
  • Bored, honed (sized and crosshatched) & chamfered, ready to install
  • Fits all year Honda TRX-300 shaft-driven models
  • No core cylinder needed, however,we can give you a core price for your old cylinder if you have one that’s usable- call!
  • Price –  $189.00-$229.00, depending upon bore size 
  • Contact us by phone at 904-964-1496
  • Email at : parts@summitoffroad.net

More info here> http://www.summitoffroad.net/index.html

 

¤