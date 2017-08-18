CYLINDER KITS FOR YOUR OLDER QUAD

— SUMMIT OFFROAD is a good place to check out when refurbishing your older quad on a budget. They have a wide variety of used ATV parts as well as new. They also provide good deals on engine rebuild kits that include cylinders matched to new pistons. The Dirt Wheels crew was checking out their list and here are a few items you might be interested in, if you have a Banshee, Suzuki LT80, Honda TRX300, Raptor or Grizzly 660.

Yamaha Banshee YFZ350 cylinders with Wiseco piston kits

YFZ350 cylinders with Wiseco piston kits Includes everything shown in photo

Bored, honed (sized and crosshatched) & chamfered, ready to install

No core cylinders needed, however, we can give you a core price for your old cylinder(s) if you have one (or a pair) that’s usable- call!

Price – $549.00-$679.00, depending upon bore size

Contact us by phone at 904-964-1496

Email at : parts@summitoffroad.net

Suzuki LT80 cylinder with PRO X piston kit

Includes everything shown in photo

Bored, honed (sized and crosshatched) & chamfered, ready to install

No core cylinder needed,however, we can give you a core price for your old cylinder if you have one that’s usable- call!

Price – $179.00-$209.00, depending upon bore size

Yamaha Raptor / Grizzly YFM660 cylinder with PRO X piston kit

Includes everything shown in photo

Bored, honed (sized and crosshatched) & chamfered, ready to install

No core cylinder needed,however, we can give you a core price for your old cylinder if you have one that’s usable- call!

Price – $279.00-$299.00, depending upon bore size

Honda TRX300 Fourtrax cylinder with WSM piston kit

Includes everything shown in photo

Bored, honed (sized and crosshatched) & chamfered, ready to install

Fits all year Honda TRX-300 shaft-driven models

No core cylinder needed, however,we can give you a core price for your old cylinder if you have one that’s usable- call!

Price – $189.00-$229.00, depending upon bore size

More info here> http://www.summitoffroad.net/index.html