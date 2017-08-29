Headline News
DIRT WHEELS READER'S RIDE

August 29, 2017
— This is a 2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 that belongs to Brad Hill in Arizona. He has it set up for backcountry exploring and likes to take it on trips to interesting places around the western USA. The above photo shows his machine during a fiery summer sunset in southern Utah.

Brad took this photo during a trip up into the San Juan Mountains of Colorado. It shows the kind of scenery he saw while riding the trails at an elevation of 10,000 feet. This is the best usage of UTVs. It allows you to pack enough gear to go on extended rides to awesome places where there are no paved roads.

Do you have good photos of your quad or UTV during scenic rides? Well then, send them in so we can show them in the printed magazine and also here on the website. Include some info with the photos and make sure to include your name, city & state.

E-mail them to dwletters@hi-torque.com

 

