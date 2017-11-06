DON’T BLOW A FUSE

— But if you do, take the Boss’s advice —

Stan Dresden in South Dakota bought a leftover 2016 Polaris Ranger High Lifter 900 and here’s what he says — “I love it except for its ability to “eat” headlight fuses. About 3 times a month, the 10 amp headlight fuse blows. I do not ride in water and there appears to be no corrosion in the electrical system anywhere. It’s new after all! The Dealer is stumped. So, I am turning to you Boss for the “correct fix”!

Boss says — I don’t believe you have a problem with your wiring. I suspect it is the Polaris Variable Assist Electric Power Steering (EPS). When you are at slow speed, the EPS uses more electric power and it is somehow affecting the headlights. There are two solutions. First is to replace the 10 amp headlight fuse with a 15 amp fuse. Your problem will most likely never re-occur. The second is to replace the stock H-13, 50W Halogen bulbs with a set of 25W LED headlight bulbs from Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XHCQ8KY?tag=vs-powersports-convert-amazon-20. This will increase your light output by at least 2X, power consumption down 50% (25W x 2 vs 50W x 2) and the color temperature will climb to 6500K vs 3500K with the stock Halogens. (Higher is whiter)

Do you have a problem with your quad or UTV? Ask Boss McKannick and he’ll provide his expert advice on how to fix it. He’s the shop foreman here at Dirt Wheels magazine and part of his job is to help out our readers.

E-mail your questions to him, along with your name, city & state to

[email protected]