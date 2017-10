Elka Suspension Inc. is pleased to announce the release of their new 3.0” shock platform specifically designed for high-performance UTVs. This new product is available on the market in limited quantities for the Polaris RZR 1000XP / RZR 1000XP-4, Can-Am Maverick X3-XRS and Maverick X3-XDS. Configurations are available as rear shocks for stock geometry and select aftermarket geometries from reputable partners such as Grounded4, Lonestar Racing and Holtz Racing.