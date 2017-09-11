EPIC Racing at WORCS Rnd 10! Polaris lands in first place!

The West Coast based WORCS racing series kicked off the 2017 round 10 of the 11 round season at Glen Helen Raceway in Devore, Southern California. The weather was hot, the air was humid and the racing was intense! White the Pro ATV racers took to their practice laps on Saturday the 9th of September, the UTV racers geared up for the SXS Pro Stock class race in the afternoon. The course was fast paced with two motocross track sections, rocky and whoop filled sand washes, hill climbs, a lucas oil truck track section and above all, massive braking bumps. Each lap of the Grand Prix style course was around 10-15 minutes long for the UTV class. Once the green flag dropped for the Pro Stock class, the race was on and full of some heated battles.

Photos by: Collin Duffy

SXS PRO STOCK

PRO ATV

ATV PRO-AM

SXS PRO