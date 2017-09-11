Headline News
CHAPARRAL EVENTS: AN OFF ROAD ENTHUSIASTS DREAM (September 11, 2017 4:18 pm)
EPIC Racing at WORCS Rnd 10! Polaris lands in first place! (September 11, 2017 12:32 pm)
HOUSER +2.25 LONG‑TRAVEL A-ARMS (September 11, 2017 8:08 am)
UTV Invasion 2017! (September 10, 2017 8:03 pm)
KLIM TERRA FIRMA DUST SUIT (September 10, 2017 8:15 am)

EPIC Racing at WORCS Rnd 10! Polaris lands in first place!

September 11, 2017
Comments off
32 Views
Features, Home Features, Home Page, Machines, Polaris, Slideshow, Yamaha

The West Coast based WORCS racing series kicked off the 2017 round 10 of the 11 round season at Glen Helen Raceway in Devore, Southern California. The weather was hot, the air was humid and the racing was intense! White the Pro ATV racers took to their practice laps on Saturday the 9th of September, the UTV racers geared up for the SXS Pro Stock class race in the afternoon. The course was fast paced with two motocross track sections, rocky and whoop filled sand washes, hill climbs, a lucas oil truck track section and above all, massive braking bumps. Each lap of the Grand Prix style course was around 10-15 minutes long for the UTV class. Once the green flag dropped for the Pro Stock class, the race was on and full of some heated battles.

Photos by: Collin Duffy

SXS PRO STOCK

Matt Hancock in his #93 Polaris RZR took the holeshot and set a fast pace for the rest of the class.
#549 Beau Baron piloted his CST sponsored Polaris RZR skillfully to stay on the heels of Hancock, but Matt wasn’t about to let Baron make a pass.
After coming off two class wins last round at Glen Helen, Nick Granlund was on a mission to at least get his Yamaha YXZ1000 on the podium after a last place start. #68 Nick managed to pull through the pack and seal up an impressive third place finish.
Beau Baron fought hard, but he didn’t manage to make a pass stick through the hour long race and finished in a respectable second place in the SXS Pro Stock class.
It was Matt Hancock who took the $1000 purse winnings by finishing first place in the SXS Pro Stock class Saturday afternoon. Racing wasn’t about to end though, Sunday was a whole new battle.

PRO ATV

#1 Beau Baron just landed his 6th championship in the WORCS series this weekend by taking home the win in the Pro ATV class aboard his Honda TRX450R.
Robbie Mitchell battled hard through the rough Glen Helen track on his #5 Honda. He held off his competitors while fighting through lap traffic.
#3 Mike Sloan piloted his Duncan Racing powered Yamaha YFZ450 on the tail off Robbie and Beau but it wasn’t looking like the course or his fellow racers were cutting him any slack to catch up for a pass.
Robbie Mitchell earned himself a second place podium finish in the ATV Pro class.
Mike Sloan fought hard but couldn’t catch up to Robbie or Beau and landed himself third on the Podium after a talented showing.
Beau Baron took the win in the ATV Pro class with an impressive lead ahead of his competition!

ATV PRO-AM

#51 Ricardo Gonzalez took his Duncan Racing powered Yamaha YFZ450 to a commanding start in the Pro-Am ATV race. Eventually he finished with a strong third position on the podium.
Logan Huff remains in the points lead for the Pro-Am class after remaining hot on Gonzalez’s heels to eventually make a pass for a second place finish. His #814 Yamaha YFZ450 ran strong for him the entirety of the race even with a few teeth missing from his sprocket after hitting a large rock on the course.
Bryce Peart didn’t get a great start in the race, but eventually he made in impressive pass on both Huff and Gonzalez to take the win in Pro-Am. Next round will decide if he or Logan will take home the championship!

SXS PRO

Sunday’s SXS Pro race began with #22 Cody Bradbury in his Polaris RZR taking the holeshot.
Last years champion, David Haagsma, put on a strong showing through the race but missed the podium by one position with a fourth place finish.
Nick Granlund loves to step foot on the Podium and did so once again in his Yamaha YXZ1000 with a second place finish.
Matt Hancock came off of a first place finish Saturday to drive hard through the Glen Helen Grand Prix course for a third place podium finish in the SXS Pro class.
#22 Bradbury crashed his other RZR hard, end over end the day before, yet managed to lead every lap to a well deserved win!

Related Article

CHAPARRAL EVENTS: AN OFF ROAD ENTHUSIASTS DRE...

Sep 11, 2017Comments off31 Views

This weekend we headed down to the happiest place on earth in sunny SoCal to check out a side by side expo and shop the massive sales

HOUSER +2.25 LONG‑TRAVEL ...

PRODUCT EVALUATION By the staff of Dirt Wheels: WITH CAMBER

Sep 11, 2017

UTV Invasion 2017!

The Idaho Dunes UTV Invasion is South East Idaho’s

Sep 10, 2017

KLIM TERRA FIRMA DUST SUIT

— PRODUCT EVALUATION: Stay fresh and clean in your

Sep 10, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤