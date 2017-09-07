Headline News
It’s Here: 2018 Wolverine X4! (September 6, 2017 1:19 pm)
Something WICKED This Way Comes: New Maverick (September 6, 2017 11:40 am)
A Living Legend Steps onto the UTV Scene (September 6, 2017 10:44 am)
THE NEW OCTOBER 2017 ISSUE IS HERE! (September 6, 2017 8:10 am)

FATHER & SON RAPTORS

September 7, 2017
Features, Gallery, Home Features, Home Page, Machines, Project Machines, Reader's Photos, Slideshow, Yamaha

— All across the USA Dirt Wheels readers enjoy spending the day out on the trails with their sport quads, 4×4 quads or UTVs. The Dirt Wheels crew likes to take a look at their rides and do informal reports on what was done to them. For this Reader’s Rides we go to Kentucky. This state has a lot of good backwoods trails dating back to the days of Daniel Boone. Mike Kuchenbrod and his son do a good amount of roosting down those Kentucky trails on a regular basis. It just so happens that they both prefer the same kind of quad.

Mike’s 2011 Yamaha Raptor 700 (red & white) is mostly stock, but he did add a Badlands 2500 pound winch on the front, Tusk nerf bars and Armadillo’s 6-pack rack on back. Mike doesn’t like to stay stuck in the mud for long and he doesn’t like to be thirsty when he is.

Mike’s son has a 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700 (blue & white) with a Barkers Dual Exhaust, JD programmer, K&N filter, Tusk nerf bars and longer axle, All Balls tie-rod and A-arm upgrade, Rock bumper, Trail Tech speedo and Alpena light bar.

We’d like to see your quad or UTV too, so send us some photos of it, parked or with you riding it. Include some info along with your name, city & state.

E-mail it to us at [email protected]

¤