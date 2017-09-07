FATHER & SON RAPTORS

— All across the USA Dirt Wheels readers enjoy spending the day out on the trails with their sport quads, 4×4 quads or UTVs. The Dirt Wheels crew likes to take a look at their rides and do informal reports on what was done to them. For this Reader’s Rides we go to Kentucky. This state has a lot of good backwoods trails dating back to the days of Daniel Boone. Mike Kuchenbrod and his son do a good amount of roosting down those Kentucky trails on a regular basis. It just so happens that they both prefer the same kind of quad.

Mike’s 2011 Yamaha Raptor 700 (red & white) is mostly stock, but he did add a Badlands 2500 pound winch on the front, Tusk nerf bars and Armadillo’s 6-pack rack on back. Mike doesn’t like to stay stuck in the mud for long and he doesn’t like to be thirsty when he is.

Mike’s son has a 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700 (blue & white) with a Barkers Dual Exhaust, JD programmer, K&N filter, Tusk nerf bars and longer axle, All Balls tie-rod and A-arm upgrade, Rock bumper, Trail Tech speedo and Alpena light bar.

