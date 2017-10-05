Magellan: First Ever Combined Off-Road GPS and HD Camera System

CHANGE THE WAY YOU NAVIGATE, CAPTURE AND SHARE ADVENTURES OFF-ROAD WITH MAGELLAN’S HD CAMERA TRX7-CS SYSTEM

Magellan’s TRX7 CS is the Only Navigation Device that Packages Thousands of Pre-Loaded Trails

and Landmarks, Street Navigation and HD Photo/Video Recording, All Into One Intelligent System Off-Roaders Can Navigate From The Concrete Jungle to the Trailhead, Map and Capture Their

Off-Road Adventures Then Share Their Experiences Via Social Media and with the www.TRXTrailhead.com Community No Data Connection Needed to Access Map and Trails

Magellan TRX7 CS

Off-roaders crave nothing more than getting off the beaten path and navigating their way through a new trail. Now for the first time, enthusiasts can capture their entire experience with vibrant video and photos using the all-new Magellan TRX7 CS. The TRX7 CS is the first-ever combined turn-by-turn GPS and HD camera system designed exclusively with off-roaders in mind. Purpose built for hitting the trail, Magellan is changing the way adventurers of all levels navigate, capture and share their trail rides with the world.

The enhanced system builds on the unprecedented power of the TRX7 unit adding a high-definition camera capable of one-touch videos or photos. Drivers may now easily and confidently navigate from their front door, take on their choice of more than 117,000 pre-loaded trails, record video/picture highlights with detailed geotagging, navigate home then share their runs and rich content via social media and a vibrant online community.

A Feature-Rich Camera to Vividly Capture Off-Road Triumphs

Magellan’s industry-leading off-road navigation features are complemented with a camera that records crystal-clear video while also able to take still photos simultaneously

images and the ability to shoot time lapse videos add to the system’s powerful capabilities Video and still imagery are automatically tagged with geo locations to help users quickly access specific captured content

Magellan’s interactive website, www.TRXTrailhead.com, allows users to view their photos when attached to a waypoint

“As an avid off-roader with numerous years of off-highway driving experience, I can truly say that the TRX7 CS

is clearly the most intelligent and purpose-built portable GPS system in the industry,” said Steve Von Seggern,

director of marketing for Magellan GPS’s Off-Highway Vehicle division. “There’s a reason that it’s been

incredibly popular among off-road enthusiasts, professional off-roaders and new four-wheel drive vehicle

owners alike. Being able to seamlessly navigate from the driveway of your home and through an

unprecedented number of pre-loaded routes away from cell phone reception areas; to map your runs and

visually record highlights with built-in HD camera; then head home to share your explorations via social media

to a growing online community of like minded off-roaders – there’s simply no other experience like it.”

Unmatched Off-Road Navigation Power and Enthusiast Features; Mobile Apps Don’t Come Close

The new TRX7 CS combined system builds on unparalleled off-road GPS specs that bring confidence to any

level of off-road vehicle driver.

The only navigation unit with more than 117,000 different pre-loaded and authorized navigable trails

across the continental United States. Topographical and street maps are also pre-loaded Ultra-intelligent map and trail system that works when cellular data coverage is lost

All of the featured trails are approved for motorized traffic by agencies such as the U.S. Forest

Service, Bureau of Land Management, State Parks and others – giving drivers valuable peace-of-mind

Service, Bureau of Land Management, State Parks and others – giving drivers valuable peace-of-mind when exploring vast networks of trails and terrain Millions of pre-loaded points of interest

Companion mobile app allows access to map, trails, and user profile while away from the unit

Turn-by-turn directions with voice guidance for easy navigation to trailheads

Running Android OS, theTRX7 CS can play music, give access to email, the web and other features

when a data connection is available An industry-leading mounting system is included

Bright, 7-inch, high-resolution touch screen

Lifetime free map and software updates

Shock resistant and IP67 dust and waterproof

Availability

Magellan’s TRX7 series of products are available at www.MagellanGPS.com and at numerous online retailers.

They may also be found at many leading off-road retail locations across the country. The TRX7 app is

available at both Google Play and the Apple App Store. The retail price for the TRX7 CS is $749.99, while the

base TRX7 is listed with a retail price of $679.99.

Magellan TRX7 CS- Powersports Edition