2018 HONDA ATVs & UTVs

— An overall look at what you’ll find at your Honda dealer for 2018 —

There is no doubt that Honda is one of the greatest off-road vehicle manufacturers of all time. It builds machines that are strong, durable and easy to operate, and its ATV lineup holds a multitude of models and options for recreation and work. The same can be said for its UTV lineup. The Japanese mega company released part of their 2018 lineup, and, as usual, this first release is for models that haven’t received any mechanical changes, but new package options are available.

PIONEER OUTFIT

In 2017 the Pioneer 1000 became one of the most technologically advanced UTVs available with their I-4WD brake and traction-control system. The Pioneer 1000 Limited Edition models come with the I-4WD system installed, along with multiple drive modes including 4×4 with diff-lock, 4×4, 2×4 and Turf mode. The potent 999cc parallel-twin engine and DCT six-speed transmission remain the same for the 2018 model year, along with the suspension and handling systems. The LE models also come with impressive Fox QS3 shocks. You can get the Honda Pioneer 1000 in multiple colors, including red, olive, Honda Phantom Camo, metallic blue, Active Yellow and matte gray metallic. The 1000 starts at $14,499.

The Pioneer 700 remains in Honda’s UTV lineup for 2018. The mid-size UTV is offered in two- and four-seat versions with a 675cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine with an automatic transmission. You can purchase the machine in a Deluxe model that has electronic power steering, painted plastics, aluminum wheels and a manual shifting model with paddle-shifting capabilities. Color options include Pearl Erange, Honda Phantom Camo, matte gray metallic, red and olive. The 700 starts at $10,599.

ATV OUTFIT

Honda’s FourTrax lineup holds machines for any job or recreational enjoyment. The 500cc-class Foreman Rubicon is Honda’s most versatile ATV with multiple configurations available. You can go all out with their Deluxe model that has independent rear suspension, a 4×4 system with a locking front differential, an automatic DCT transmission with button shifters, electronic power steering and adjustable suspension. Color options are red, olive, orange, Honda Phantom Camo and matte gray metallic all starting at $8,599.

The long-lasting Honda FourTrax Rincon remains at the top rung of the company’s ATV ladder. The machine didn’t get any special treatment for 2018, but it doesn’t need it, either. It carries a 675cc engine in its frame, independent rear suspension and a three-speed automatic transmission. Red and Honda Phantom Camo are the only colors available for the Rincon, and it starts at $9399.

The FourTrax Recon is Honda’s smallest workhorse ATV, sporting a 229cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. The suspension is preload-adjustable with a solid rear axle, and it only comes in two-wheel drive. The price tag starts at $4099—a great value for a machine that is extremely durable. The Recon ES has an electronic button-shifting setup with its manual/automatic transmission. You can purchase the Recon in olive or Vapor White.

Honda’s last remaining sport quad is the TRX250X. Wherever you like to ride, you are bound to see one of these machines pop up on the trails. They are very durable and even easier to operate. The 250X has a manual transmission that comes with their patented SportClutch system that won’t allow the machine to stall. This TRX is the perfect stepping stone to bigger ATVs, yet is one that you will want to keep in your arsenal. The 250X starts at $4749 and comes in red and Active Yellow, which is new for 2018.

Honda put out word that the rest of their 2018 model lineup is yet to be released. We hope to see a 1000cc or turbo-inducted sport UTV that can compete with the Polaris XP Turbo and Can-Am Maverick X3. We still hold out hope that the aluminum-framed and fuel-injected Honda TRX450R will one day be released. We can dream, right? Go to www.dirtwheelsmag.com to learn more about Honda’s ATVs and UTVs.