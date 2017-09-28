First Look: 2018 Ranger 1000 Northstar and Crew Editions!

Honey Brake lodge is 20,000 acres on the water near Jonesville LA. It is the site of the 2018 Polaris Ranger press introduction. The lodge is on stilts, so it is sort of like being part of a huge Swiss Family Robinson, but with great food and lots of UTVs.

This is the Polaris Ranger 1000 Northstar edition. It has a fully sealed cab with heat and air conditioning. The new cab is very comfortable, especially with all the luxuries.

The new Polaris Ranger has a very clean look. It is looks almost truck or SUV-like with its substantial stock bumper.

For comparison, this is the 2018 Polaris Ranger 1000 crew, and it uses the 2017 Ranger frame and bodywork. That is quite a difference. We’ll get our first taste driving the new machine in the morning.