FUEL OFF ROAD: 2018 CAN-AM BUILD

We had an awesome opportunity to shoot Fuel Off Road’s new 2018 Can-Am build in the Idaho dunes, and it was also just displayed at Sand Sport Super Show in Costa Mesa.

Fuel started with a 2018 Can Am Maverick X3 X RS Turbo R and gave it a slick new makeover. The guys at BFD Off-Road fabricated an awesome curved cage with a scoop roof to allow prime air flow. Baja Designs lights and Buggy Whip Inc. LED’s keep the rig well lit for epic night runs and the wiring for all that glow comes together with an XTC powersports wiring harness.

The car was wrapped by One 11 Ink in Valencia with iconic Fuel green graphics. All the accessories made this X3 fully #AssaultEquipped with custom painted in house Assault products in Fuel green as well.

Sand tires were provided by Fullerton Sand Sports. But the real star of this build were the Forged 2 piece welded 15×8 front and 15×10 rear, Fuel Prototype wheels with OMF rings. Fuel is currently working on some new designs and options to cater to UTV enthusiasts.