FXR CORE MX GOGGLE 17 TEST

— We can see clearly now —

By the staff of Dirt Wheels.

The FXR Core MX Goggle 17 is comfortable and durable. The lens is pre-curved, and a spare clear lens comes with the goggle. The goggle has a tear-off system incorporated into the design.

Seeing clearly is a must out on the trails or on the track, but choosing the right eye protection can be tricky, with hundreds of options to pick from. Fortunately, we take a lot of the legwork out of the process for you by testing as many brands as possible. Our latest goggle is from a company called FXR Racing and is known for their stellar cold-weather snowmobile gear. We picked out their $99.99 Core MX Goggle 17 from their Moto lineup and put it to the test.

CONSTRUCTION

The Core MX goggle utilizes a durable outrigger frame that has two protruding strap holders that help spread the pressure of the goggle evenly across your face. FXR uses a three-density, contoured, load-distributing face foam for comfort, fit and to absorb sweat. Thinner foam vents act like little air filters to help keep dust out of your eyes yet vents out moisture to reduce fogging. The goggle is designed to fit the eyeport of many different helmets.

The lens is a stiff, impact-resistant polycarbonate that has UV protection and comes already curved, which is a more popular design lately. The tinted lens has an anti-scratch coating and an available tear-off system. There is a spare clear lens that comes with the Core MX Goggle 17. The strap of the goggle is color-matched to the frame, and it is fully adjustable with a silicone grip system that reduces slippage on your helmet. A removable protective nose guard is included on the goggle as well.

THE TEST

We were immediately impressed with the FXR Core MX Goggle 17’s fit and comfort. The triple-layer face foam creates a good seal around our face to prevent a lot of dust from getting into the goggle, and it helps keep sweat out of our eyes. We have yet to try this goggle on a helmet and have it not fit, either. The goggle provides a nice, wide field of view without cutting out too much peripheral vision. The nose guard is easy to remove if you don’t like to use one, but it does work well against getting roosted. The only downside we found to this goggle is that it can be a little tricky to change the lenses, but that isn’t a big deal.

The FXR Core MX Goggle 17 costs $99.99 and is worth every penny. You have five colors to choose from, including Black Ops, Hi-Vis, white, orange and fuchsia. You can purchase tear-offs for the goggle starting at $14.99 for a 10-pack. Go to www.fxrracing.com or call (877) 999-9798 for more info on their excellent lineup of warm- and cold-weather gear.