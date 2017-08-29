Good Time for a Great Cause

12th Annual M.O.R.E. Powder Puff Race Towards a Cure

Move over boys, it’s time to let the ladies tear up the course! For 12 years M.O.R.E. has been hosting an all women’s charity race to raise money for breast cancer research. Rather than donating through a third party, where as little ten cents of each dollar goes to research funding, this powder puff powerhouse donates all the funds raised directly to Cedars Sinai Hospital. In the 12 years that the race has run they have raised approximately 900 thousand dollars in total.

But, this event is not just for a good cause, it gives women a chance to race outside of the highly competitive and male dominated off road world. Vehicles range from dirt bikes and quads to class 10 cars and trick trucks. At just 11 years old, this years’ youngest racer Cadence was behind the wheel of a 2012 Polaris XP 900, with co-driver Katie V.

The qualifications are simple: girls only, UTV’s must meet WORCS safety requirements, and all participants must wear full safety gear. Along with a couple of quads, we saw everything from bona fide stock UTV’s to known racers like Katie Vernola and Sierra Romo. Entry fees are rather affordable, ranging from $50 to $300 per vehicle while a ticket to watch the races is just $10.

While in earlier years the race was held in Barstow during October, the most recent races have been held in August at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino due to conflicts with the BLM. Even though the race is held at a track, it is not a short course race, this track fits every riders style.

It is a 4 mile closed course with no steep hills or soft washes and only a few “tight” turns for larger vehicles. The heats are 40 minutes long and each heat races twice. The heats are big enough to let riders feel a bit of a competitive edge with one another, but small enough to not feel crowded or overwhelmed by the racing environment.

Although this is a charity race and it is meant just for the riders to come out and have a good time, there are still prizes. Sponsor Jamar Motorsports offered up $1,000 in products to the racer with the most consistent lap times, $500 in products to the racer with the largest finishing margin, and $250 in products to the racer who had the most places gained. This years’ grand raffle prize is a Hisun Motors Strike 250 side by side, an awesome machine from an even more awesome company.

Rugged Radios also came out to support and offered a $200 contingency to racers who ran their pink decal along with donating an additional $200 to the event for each rider who represented the brand. This years’ event even included party in the pits after a long day of racing with food, drinking, vendors, and a screening of the Mayweather vs McGregor fight.

It became quickly apparent that the people that come together to support this event are one big family, they cheer each other on and help each other out whenever they can. The group I ended up camping next to were beyond generous and almost everyone who saw me hiking to take photos offered me a ride on pit bikes or in their UTV. Each year a representative from Cedars Sinai comes out to the event to really experience what this race is all about. It is all about support, camaraderie, remembering those who have been touched by cancer, and celebrating girls who love to go fast and have fun.

Jennifer Clemson is the driving force behind all that goes on for this event. She organizes much of what goes on and loves all who come out to support, but she also isn’t afraid to seriously throw down in the dirt.

The same could be said about every one of the participants, each of whom looked so stoked as they crossed the finish line.

Not only is the powder puff race a great cause, it is a great place to come together with friends and family. So, if you have girls in your life who are longing to race like the boys or you want to support a good cause while having a great time, this event is the perfect opportunity to tear it up and hang out because all are welcome.